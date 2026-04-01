Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador
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Wonkitty, what a rascal! Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/wonkittys-april-fools-joke

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/ec2a8ec2-1cca-4b68-a3d5-a11aae43abf3

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Martini Glambassador
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Ms. Rachel is a good human.

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Two Young Boys Were Detained by ICE. Then Ms. Rachel Shared Their Stories.

The wildly popular children’s educator is taking on ICE’s notorious family detention center.

https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2026/03/ms-rachel-ice-dilley-detention-center-accurso/

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