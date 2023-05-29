Hope you’re enjoying your Memorial Day weekend because tomorrow your ass is going back to work, and probably the rest of you. Of course, some of you still clock in today because our society depends on essential workers who are criminally underpaid.

Memorial Day honors the US military members who died in service to the country. This means a moment of silence and maybe a brief pause from Republicans smearing them as inferior to Russia and China because they took a DEI course and are conscious of pronouns.

Or just continued anti-woke silliness — you know how Republicans are.

“REMINDER: This Memorial Day Weekend, we honor U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States armed forces. Over 1.3 Million Americans have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Or, join MAGA Republicans in being weirdly mad about the food someone eats” — Senate Democrats (@Senate Democrats) 1685120152

Seriously, what’s with these people?

I planned to spend some time over the past few days on some DIY projects around the house but instead I binge-watched Talia McKinney’s Tiny Spaces videos on YouTube. Love what interior designer Kate Lewis did with her small apartment in Murray Hill, New York, where my wife and I lived before we left Manhattan in 2011. (It’s also where we lived when we got married, and when we returned from our honeymoon, the very nice Irish doorman greeted her, “Welcome back, Mrs. Robinson .)

We didn’t build a faux fireplace from scratch, though.

It’s just not Memorial Day without a new pasta salad recipe from the delightful Alison Roman. Sure, technically, it still is, but why do that to yourself?

Roman stated on Instagram that she would not engage commentary about why this is still a pasta salad and not a hot pasta dish. It’s fabulous and will join the Robinson culinary rotation. I made it this weekend to pair with a marvelous pulled pork from my boy J. Kenji López-Alt. Both were triumphs.

Yes, it’s still technically spring, but I’m gonna start mixing up some refreshing summer cocktails. That’s how I roll in the late afternoons from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Anders Erickson delivers the goods. Now, go open thread responsibly.

