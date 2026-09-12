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jaspersdad's avatar
jaspersdad
2h

Trump says US-Canada trade deal could come 'fairly soon' amid tariff war.

https://www.business-standard.com/world-news/trump-says-us-canada-trade-deal-could-come-fairly-soon-amid-tariff-war-126091200563_1.html

Wonder if Carney is aware of this. I'm picturing Carney reading a headline like this, raising an eyebrow and getting back to work.

I'm reasonably certain we are dating Europe now, if rich, mean girls, exgirlfriend America could just move on with their lives that would be ideal... I understand we had some good times but you're just a complete train wreck right now, we are done with crazy.. we are ready to settle down with the nice, sensible, mature, articulate cougar from around the way...

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tehbaddr's avatar
tehbaddr
2h

"They often use the most inflammatory language possible, just to get the mouth-breathers all good and ginned up and angry and yelly, and then they just send them out there to do damage."

You know who else did that?

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