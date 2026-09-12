Please don’t fling racists off this cliff, that would be murder. (Photo by Silviya Nenova on Unsplash )

There’s some weird shit going down in Europe, yeah? Lots of people showing up at ports to protest the arrival of (checks notes) ah yes, desperate families from countries torn apart by war, famine, and other climate change-based ills. (What, you thought that was something that would happen in the future? Guess what? The future is now!)

So anyway, a bunch of swivel-eyed, masked racists rolled up to the storied white cliffs of Dover last week to stink up the port there in what the BBC called “an apparent anti-immigrant protest.” According to the Los Angeles Times, far-right anti-immigrant twerp Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who tries to pretend he isn’t a straight-up white supremacist thug by adopting the “working class” moniker Tommy Robinson, twatted that “patriots” had “mobilised to close down the port.”

Chris Vinson, a Conservative Party local councilor, said the demonstration involved several hundred people and appeared to be “illegal migration-related.”

I speak fluent far-right twerp, so I can translate this for you: “We are racists and we all got the same idea from a Facebook group moderated by operatives affiliated with the Heritage Foundation.”

“Why are far-right masked men protesting at British ports?” asks a CNN headline, plaintively, but whether or not they actually answer it is a big mystery as it is paywalled and I have a real bias against giving money to a place that used to employ and underpay me, so we will never know!

Instead, I, a journalist who demonstrably knows way more about far-right masked men and their nasty, unhygienic activities than anyone currently at CNN or most other English-language broadcast networks, because they fired all of us for our Bad Attitudes, shall tell you the actual reason, which I already did the paragraph before last, but now I shall expound.

Basically, there are these groups and networks, connected all over the world through nonprofits, individuals, and governments that I refer to in the collective as “the global far Right.” They are unfortunately well-organized and very well-funded, mostly by oil and gas companies and these relatively new dipshit techbros who think they have holy mandates to grab up all our resources — the Heritage Foundation crowds, in the United States and probably elsewhere. (I used to call them the Tanton network, but they’ve since expanded operations to far more than just our borders — but they are still motivated by eugenics.)

These operatives with the global far Right like to put out calls to action via email and Facebook and WhatsApp groups, and they give step-by-step instructions for what to do, where to go, and what to say. I mean, they have to, right? They are dealing with racists and misogynists, who are always the dumbest, trashiest people who have ever existed in any population. They often use the most inflammatory language possible, just to get the mouth-breathers all good and ginned up and angry and yelly, and then they just send them out there to do damage.

The people who are all-too-willing to do damage are usually known entities, and they do their work right out in the open, which is how I am able to tell you all about how this works. So that’s why and how far-right dipshit Tommy Robinson knew what to post about it, and when, and why.

Sometimes, the people trying to organize these “spontaneous” demonstrations will also try to organize opposing demonstrations, with equally inflammatory language in the other direction so that everyone just meets in the street ready to beat the ever-loving shit out of each other. Then, of course, it’s time to alert the news crews and bam, you are showing “chaos in the streets” and “won’t somebody please think of the children?” and that offers up an excuse for those very same mouth-breathers to plead with their fashy governments to crack down on immigrants.

They are helped along by a few figures who will go brawl in the streets and have no compunction about kicking the shit out of people to get their way. Those people in the collective are often called “titushki,” after a Ukrainian phenomenon that was organized by the Russian government back in the 2010s.

On the topic of titushki, OCCRP says:

The so-called “young thugs in tracksuits” are named after Vadim Titushko, a 20-year-old martial arts practitioner who assaulted two journalists during a pro-government demonstration in Kyiv in May 2013. During his trial, it was revealed that Titushko was secretly being paid to “protect” a pro-government rally.

Sound familiar? It should — the Tommy Robinsons among us are not just England’s problem. We have our own right here in the USA!

It seems like it should have stopped working by now, but it has worked beautifully for years in the United States alone. That’s how the January 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol got organized. That’s how all those courthouse invasions and creepy “protests” against anti-pandemic restrictions got put together before that. Remember Moms for Liberty? Them too. The book banners? Yep. In fact, for the most part these are all the very same people in each country, with the very same motive to destroy democracy, doing the very same things and pivoting all in unison to do what they’re told! It’s actually a pretty sad way to live when you stop to think about it.

So that’s what happened in England — and this happened just a few weeks after a very bad scene in Ceuta, a Spanish territory on the very tip of the North African, that ended with more than a hundred people dead after what they called a “migrant surge,” which is language that always gives me the willies because it generally leads to a lot of violence against immigrants.

Because of course it’s going to be the fault of the immigrants! But it also gave the racists an excuse to go and hassle people at ports of entry, which is like their favorite thing to do, and then in turn is in the process of giving England’s government an excuse to act even more racist, which — oh I guess they never need an excuse to do that, right, innit?

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