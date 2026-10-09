Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
2h

The rightwing chuds are always the masters of playing the refs. And of course techbros feel pretty sympatico to them...aside from the obvious of Republican regulatory capture, Republican tax cuts and Republican profit-gobbling merger approvals.

And yes, the algorithms on all this big social media will always tend to thrive on rightwingers too...because it drives engagement. It gets clicks, especially when shitting on vulnerable minorities.

Reply
Share
Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
2hEdited

I like DuckDuckGo as a search engine because it blocks Meta trackers and warns me if an action will let Facebook see my activity.

I hate FB and Insta.

Reply
Share
1 reply
318 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture