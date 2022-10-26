Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican opponent Tudor Dixon threw down Tuesday in their second debate. The first proved that Tudor Dixon is an actual gubernatorial candidate and not a restricted country club. Dixon presented well because she's a former actress who's used to appearing in front of cameras and committing to an absurd performance. Whitmer is stiffer and a less accomplished public speaker, but she's also sane and rational. That should count more, but modern politics is like that old Hollywood adage: "It's show business not show art."

The most important takeaway from this debate is that Whitmer has informed positions about policy and Dixon lies a lot. She lied about Proposal 3, the ballot measure that would guarantee abortion rights in the state's constitution. She claimed that if the proposal passes, Michigan would have "the most radical abortion law in the entire country. The only place that has something similar is China and North Korea.”

Comparing pro-choice legislation to China and North Korea is a popular, if misleading, Republican scare tactic. Dixon claims that Proposal 3 would remove parental consent requirements and let any rando perform an abortion. People could have abortions, up to the moment of birth, and for any reason, including "sex selection"! (Ultrasound can determine a fetus' sex as early as 14 weeks. It's not a last-minute thing.)

Whitmer reminded viewers that "none of what [Dixon] said is true" and confirmed that Proposal 3 would only restore the pre- Dobbs "status quo," though she probably shouldn't have kept repeating "status quo" whenever she was asked about what abortion limits she'd accept.



Dixon, a forced-birth enthusiast, claimed that if voters pass Proposal 3, she'd accept their decision as governor. That's obviously not something any sensible person should believe.

When Whitmer pointed out that Dixon is an election denying conspiracy theorist, Dixon clapped back that Whitmer's lieutenant governor Garlin Gilchrist is also an election liar. I suppose that's effective when you're just saying things and the moderators are too sleepy to stop you.

According to CNN, "it's a strategy Republicans have used increasingly in recent weeks, responding to Democratic criticism that they have parroted Trump’s election lies by pointing to examples of Democratic politicians, such as Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, rejecting the outcomes of past elections."

Gilchrist requested a recount in the 2017 Detroit clerk race, citing irregularities. He actually accepted the results, though, unlike Donald Trump's stooges. Stacey Abrams has called out the corrupt manner Georgia's then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp oversaw the election he later won. That's not the same as Trump insisting he won states "by a lot" despite multiple recounts proving otherwise.

The topic turned to school shootings, and Dixon argued for more armed security at schools — despite seven armed guards failing to prevent a school shooting in St. Louis on Monday. She also thinks that schools should have a single-point of entry so everyone can die in a fire. She won't consider getting rid of the damn guns, but she will protect innocent young eyes from all the porn that's freely available in public school libraries. She said, "If you have material in your school that is something you can’t read to a child at a bus stop because you would be arrested because it is pornographic, then it should not be in a classroom."

I wish Whitmer could've just responded, "Girl, are you for real?" but instead she dropped a metric tonnage of focus group buzz words: "We need to bring down the temperature and solve the problem to make sure parents are involved and students feel comfortable and we’re giving them a robust education."

“Does Tudor Dixon really think books are more dangerous than guns?” — Gretchen Whitmer (@Gretchen Whitmer) 1666744388

Visions of Terry McAuliffe danced tunelessly in my head for a depressing moment, but fortunately, Whitmer rallied when Dixon suggested that this was somehow a pro-porn answer and Whitmer wouldn't "stand with parents."

"Do you really think books are more dangerous than guns? Like do you really think books pose a greater danger to our kids than gun violence does? Mrs. Dixon is trying to distract us.”

I like that that the governor says "Mrs. Dixon" and not Tudor. Maybe she's trying to avoid laughing whenever she says her name, but either way, it's just polite.

Dixon has narrowed Whitmer's lead in the polls, but as long as Whitmer wins and keeps this Betsy DeVos sock puppet out of office, we're happy.

