MI Rep Matt Maddock Sees Something, Says Something, Is Hilariously Wrong, Won't Shut Up
Wants Gonzaga sportsball team deported toot sweet.
Rightwing Michigan state Rep. Matt Maddock (R- duh) is an election denier and all-around conspiracy nut, so it’s not really too surprising that he would take to Twitter with a harebrained panicky tweet claiming that three buses at the Detroit airport just HAD to be “loaded up with illegal invaders,” because after all, they had a police escort and Elon says Joe Biden is flying invaders into the US to steal elections (except that’s not happening).
Spoiler alert: The convoy — nay, a caravan! — of chartered buses actually carried the Gonzaga men’s basketball team, which arrived in Detroit Wednesday to play in the NCAA tournament. Still, it sure LOOKED fishy to Maddock, because in MAGA brains, all airplanes and buses have been commandeered to spread undocumented invaders all over America.
You’ll notice the little community note there at the bottom, pointing out that the plane and buses had more to do with the Sweet 16 than with MS-13.
Not surprisingly, Maddock was quickly roasted by people whose Madness is confined to the March basketball kind, including Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D), who wrote on social media,
“A sitting State Representative sees a group of buses at the airport and immediately yells ‘illegal invaders’ which is a pretty rude (and also, frankly, dangerous) way to greet the Gonzaga Men’s Basketball Team arriving for March Madness.”
Was Maddock the least bit deterred by being corrected? Hell naw, because fact checkers are just propagandists out to smear conservatives — Maddock even introduced a bill to register fact-checkers in 2021, although it went nowhere for the dumb technicality that it was unconstitutional as fuck.
Instead of deleting the tweet and saying “oh gosh, silly me!” Maddock applied the Trumpian never apologize rule, replying to one person who said the buses were probably full of tall athletes, “Sure, kommie. Good talking point.”
Again following the Trump/Bannon playbook, Maddock didn’t bother acknowledging he’d been wrong; instead, he flooded the zone with shit, replying to his first lie with a torrent of fearmongering tweets depicting undocumented immigrants as dangerous criminals, with charming Great Replacement sentiments like these:
We know this is happening. 100,000’s of illegals are pouring into our country. We know it’s happening in Michigan. Our own governor is offering money to take them in! Since we can’t trust the #FakeNews to investigate, citizens will. The process of investigating these issues takes time.
Look. The whole nation knows what they are doing with illegals, It’s dangerous and people are getting killed now and when their Whitmer money runs out they’re going to get even more desperate and dangerous.
Everyone knows that Biden and Whitmer are flying and bussing in illegals and now they are asking Michiganders to shack them up in their homes for $6,000 a year and we’re paying for it
The radical left has one goal. Flood us with tens of millions of illegals to be counted in the 2030 census to create dozens of new Democrat Congressional Seats. It’s a long game and innocent people like Ruby Garcia will pay the price. #SayHerName
Will ten million illegals jammed into our cities make them safer or more dangerous?
You get the idea. Nice guy! A note on the next to last tweet: Ruby Garcia was a Grand Rapids woman killed last week by a carjacker who was deported in 2020 but illegally re-entered the US. The alleged killer has been charged with murder and multiple other felonies. As ever, we remind you that undocumented immigrants are much less likely to commit violent crimes than native-born Americans.
Even when confronted with the facts by the Associated Press, Maddock refused to acknowledge that he was yelling at basketball players, replying in a text message,
“I haven’t heard a good answer yet,” Maddock wrote. “I took a tip and asked because this is happening in many places and it is well documented.”
He just wants to get to the facts, and if he doesn’t like the facts, he’ll keep demanding answers he likes better.
In addition to his attempt to register fact checkers, Maddock was kicked out of the Michigan House GOP Caucus in 2022 by other Republicans who were tired of his conspiracy crap (why yes, of course he’s a 2020 election denier). He tried to impeach Gretchen Whitmer for public health measures during the pandemic, and of course he and his wife went to Washington DC to attend the January 6 “Stop the Steal” rally, although they dutifully condemned the violence later.
His wife Meshawn Maddock, a former co-chair of the Michigan GOP, is under indictment for being one of Michigan’s fake electors in the election theft scheme, and is a bigoted weirdo who once called Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg a “weak little girl.” Oh, yes, and of course she was an enthusiastic advocate of the bullshit hoax about “kids who identify as furries” being given their very own litter boxes at school.
We certainly aren’t holding our breath waiting for Maddock to admit he looks like an idiot. He’s far more likely to insist that the military-aged Gonzagan invaders who landed in Detroit be sent back to Gonzagia to fix their home country’s problems if they don’t like it there.
WHO IS GOING TO ASK THESE MORONS THE MOST IMPORTANT QUESTION?
WHO IS GOING TO GO INTO THOSE FIELDS AND HARVEST YOUR PRODUCE ONCE THEY KICK OUT ALL THE ILLEGALS AND MIGRANTS?
FOR 12 HOURS A DAY.
IN 115 DEGREE HEAT.
FOR $7 AN HOUR.
YOU?
"FARMERS NEED TO PAY MORE! THEN 'REAL AMERICANS' WILL DO THOSE JOBS!"
NOPE.
JUST ASK THE GUY IN CALIFORNIA WHO GROWS GRAPES. YOU DIC*S KEPT CALLING ICE TO HAVE HIS WORKERS DEPORTED SO HIS WORKERS STOPPED COMING TO WORK OUT OF FEAR THEY'D BE NAILED.
HE HAD NO CHOICE BUT TO ADVERTISE $25 AN HOUR FOR PICKING THE GRAPES.
WANNA KNOW HOW MANY SHOWED UP? 100. WANNA KNOW HOW MANY WERE STILL THERE AT NOON? 11. WANNA KNOW HOW MANY WERE STILL THERE AT THE END OF THE DAY?
1.
ONE!!!
SO, WHAT WILL YOU NOW SAY WHEN YOU CLOSE THE BORDER, KICK OUT ALL THE MIGRANTS AND ILLEGALS, AND WE ALL NOW GET TO PAY $25 FOR A F'ING HEAD OF LETTUCE AND $30 FOR A BAG OF APPLES? OF COURSE, THAT'S ASSUMING YOU CAN EVEN FIND LETTUCE OR APPLES BECAUSE, WITHOUT THE PEOPLE WILLING TO DO THOSE JOBS, THE PRODUCE IS ROTTING IN THE FIELDS.
A GROWER WILL NOW PAY $50 FOR A BUSHEL OF ORANGES. WHO DO YOU THINK WILL HAVE TO ABSORB THE OUTRAGEOUS COST INCREASE? THE GROWER?
NOPE...KEEP GUESSING YOU GENIUSES.
WHAT I FIND MOST AMUSING IS 𝑨𝑳𝑳 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝒀𝑬𝑨𝑹𝑺 𝒀𝑶𝑼 𝑻𝑶𝑶𝑲 𝑭𝑼𝑳𝑳 𝑨𝑫𝑽𝑨𝑵𝑻𝑨𝑮𝑬 𝑶𝑭 𝑳𝑶𝑾 𝑷𝑹𝑰𝑪𝑬𝑺 𝑻𝑯𝑨𝑻 𝑾𝑬𝑹𝑬 𝑶𝑵𝑳𝒀 𝑳𝑶𝑾 𝑩𝑬𝑪𝑨𝑼𝑺𝑬 𝑻𝑯𝑶𝑺𝑬 𝑭𝑹𝑼𝑰𝑻𝑺 𝑨𝑵𝑫 𝑽𝑬𝑮𝑮𝑰𝑬𝑺 𝑾𝑬𝑹𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑪𝑲𝑬𝑫 𝑩𝒀...
𝑾𝑯𝑶?
𝑶𝑯 𝒀𝑬𝑨𝑯...𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑬𝑮𝑨𝑳𝑺!
HMMMM...SEEMS A BIT HYPOCRITICAL DOESN'T IT?
SO, WHEN ONLY THE WEALTHY WILL BE ABLE TO AFFORD FRESH, FROZEN, OR CANNED PRODUCE, WHAT WILL YOU SAY?
OOPS?
WILL YOU TELL AMERICANS THAT YOU WERE TOO STUPID TO FIGURE OUT MIGRANTS AND ILLEGALS MADE UP MOST OF THE WORKFORCE ON FARMS AND YOU WERE UNABLE TO FIGURE OUT THAT IF YOU GET RID OF ALL THOSE WORKERS, YOU'VE BRAVELY OPENED UP A MILLION JOBS FOR "REAL AMERICANS"...
UNFORTUNATELY, THEY WERE JOBS THAT "REAL AMERICANS" NEVER WANTED TO DO!!!
SO...GO AHEAD...I'M SURE IN YOUR INFINITE WISDOM YOU'VE ALREADY COME UP WITH YOUR OWN BRILLIANT IDEAS FOR HOW TO KEEP AMERICANS FED AND KEEP THE US ECONOMY FROM CRASHING AND BURNING!
RIGHT?
RIGHT????
Well to be fair, the majority of basketball players aren't white so what's an ignorant racist to think? "INVASION!!", that's what.