Michigan state Rep. Matt Maddock in a 2014 campaign ad (cropped). YouTube screenshot.

Rightwing Michigan state Rep. Matt Maddock (R- duh) is an election denier and all-around conspiracy nut, so it’s not really too surprising that he would take to Twitter with a harebrained panicky tweet claiming that three buses at the Detroit airport just HAD to be “loaded up with illegal invaders,” because after all, they had a police escort and Elon says Joe Biden is flying invaders into the US to steal elections (except that’s not happening).

Spoiler alert: The convoy — nay, a caravan! — of chartered buses actually carried the Gonzaga men’s basketball team, which arrived in Detroit Wednesday to play in the NCAA tournament. Still, it sure LOOKED fishy to Maddock, because in MAGA brains, all airplanes and buses have been commandeered to spread undocumented invaders all over America.

You’ll notice the little community note there at the bottom, pointing out that the plane and buses had more to do with the Sweet 16 than with MS-13.

Not surprisingly, Maddock was quickly roasted by people whose Madness is confined to the March basketball kind, including Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D), who wrote on social media,

“A sitting State Representative sees a group of buses at the airport and immediately yells ‘illegal invaders’ which is a pretty rude (and also, frankly, dangerous) way to greet the Gonzaga Men’s Basketball Team arriving for March Madness.”

Was Maddock the least bit deterred by being corrected? Hell naw, because fact checkers are just propagandists out to smear conservatives — Maddock even introduced a bill to register fact-checkers in 2021, although it went nowhere for the dumb technicality that it was unconstitutional as fuck.

Instead of deleting the tweet and saying “oh gosh, silly me!” Maddock applied the Trumpian never apologize rule, replying to one person who said the buses were probably full of tall athletes, “Sure, kommie. Good talking point.”

Sure kommie. Good ratio.

Again following the Trump/Bannon playbook, Maddock didn’t bother acknowledging he’d been wrong; instead, he flooded the zone with shit, replying to his first lie with a torrent of fearmongering tweets depicting undocumented immigrants as dangerous criminals, with charming Great Replacement sentiments like these:

You get the idea. Nice guy! A note on the next to last tweet: Ruby Garcia was a Grand Rapids woman killed last week by a carjacker who was deported in 2020 but illegally re-entered the US. The alleged killer has been charged with murder and multiple other felonies. As ever, we remind you that undocumented immigrants are much less likely to commit violent crimes than native-born Americans.

Even when confronted with the facts by the Associated Press, Maddock refused to acknowledge that he was yelling at basketball players, replying in a text message,

“I haven’t heard a good answer yet,” Maddock wrote. “I took a tip and asked because this is happening in many places and it is well documented.”

He just wants to get to the facts, and if he doesn’t like the facts, he’ll keep demanding answers he likes better.

In addition to his attempt to register fact checkers, Maddock was kicked out of the Michigan House GOP Caucus in 2022 by other Republicans who were tired of his conspiracy crap (why yes, of course he’s a 2020 election denier). He tried to impeach Gretchen Whitmer for public health measures during the pandemic, and of course he and his wife went to Washington DC to attend the January 6 “Stop the Steal” rally, although they dutifully condemned the violence later.

His wife Meshawn Maddock, a former co-chair of the Michigan GOP, is under indictment for being one of Michigan’s fake electors in the election theft scheme, and is a bigoted weirdo who once called Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg a “weak little girl.” Oh, yes, and of course she was an enthusiastic advocate of the bullshit hoax about “kids who identify as furries” being given their very own litter boxes at school.

We certainly aren’t holding our breath waiting for Maddock to admit he looks like an idiot. He’s far more likely to insist that the military-aged Gonzagan invaders who landed in Detroit be sent back to Gonzagia to fix their home country’s problems if they don’t like it there.

