After finishing fourth in the steeplechase on Tuesday, French runner Alice Finot decided to propose to her boyfriend of nine years with an Olympic pin that said “Love is in Paris.”

It was really cute and really heartwarming and I might be a little verklempt right now.

He looks so happy! She looks so happy! They look so happy! Who could possibly see anything wrong here?

The Daily Wire, that’s who.

Speaking to his audience of what we can fairly assume are bitter, angry incels and people who are only watching his show to make fun of him, Knowles castigated the joyful couple for doing it wrong. Because boys are supposed to propose to girls and not the other way around!

So why is this wrong? Because there are gonna be a lot of people out there — I'm not just talking about the libs. I'm talking about the centrists and the moderates and even center-right who say, hey, Michael. What is wrong with that? There's nothing wrong you fuddy duddy, you old-fashioned radical extremist. What is wrong with a man proposing — a woman proposing marriage to a man?

I don’t know, what is wrong with it, Michael?

Look, we all know it's a little weird, and we all have an intuition that it's wrong for a woman to propose to a man. We all just kind of know intuitively that a man is supposed to propose marriage to a woman. And you might not be able to articulate the precise reasons why that is, but we all know it intuitively.

He doesn’t know! He knows it’s wrong, he just has no idea why it’s wrong. And you know it’s wrong, too!

There is something so truly bizarre about saying that you know what every human being knows intuitively. Like, he actually cannot fathom that other people might think differently than he does.

And many of the people who are going to be criticizing me for raising any questions about this also agree with me, but they just — they don't give themselves permission to admit it because they can't write some perfectly rational treatise about why a dude should propose to chicks and not the other way around. You're going to deny that intuition.

It’s not intuition, it’s tradition. It’s that people are accustomed to it. It started way back when women were property and weren’t really all that in charge of who they married, and some people just can’t rearrange their brains to imagine anything else ever being the case. It’s why they always say “I just say what everyone else is thinking!” which is such a weird thing to presume.

But there are perfectly rational reasons as to why this tradition of men proposing to women has come around. […] Men are the less eager party when it comes to getting married, so men are the ones who take the initiative when it comes to getting married. So, OK, we're the ones who have to get over this hump of maybe not wanting to commit and get married, so we're gonna be the ones to propose. Another one, men are taking more of a financial risk generally because men tend — not all the time. These days it's less common, but men often are the breadwinners so they're taking more of a financial risk here so they're the one proposing.

Even if these were “perfectly rational reasons” they cannot possibly apply to every relationship on earth.

This, right here, is literally why the Right sucks at art. They can’t tell new stories, consider new perspectives. It’s probably why Michael Knowles failed to make it as an actor. As an actor you have to be able to imagine thinking and feeling like other people, and he cannot conceive that anyone would ever think or feel differently than he does. He can’t even imagine people having relationships different from relationships he’s been in.

That’s a terrifically sad way to live, if you ask me.