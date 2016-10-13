Wonkette

Wonkette

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hendenburg2's avatar
hendenburg2
Aug 16, 2023

As in, "good men don't need to feel powerful"

General statement on how so much of this, from rape culture to abuse to Trump, is rooted in many people considering "power," or the image thereof, to be proof of masculinity.

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Historicat's avatar
Historicat
Aug 16, 2023

In a decent society, these people would get the help they so desperately need.

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