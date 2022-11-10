Share this postMichigan Unf*cks Its Maps And Democracy Happenswww.wonkette.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherMichigan Unf*cks Its Maps And Democracy HappensOhio and Wisconsin both tried too, but Republicans saved them from their votes. A gerrymandersplainer!JLCNov 10, 2022Share this postMichigan Unf*cks Its Maps And Democracy Happenswww.wonkette.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherShareShare this postMichigan Unf*cks Its Maps And Democracy Happenswww.wonkette.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherSharePreviousNext