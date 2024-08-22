Pillow salesman and election denier Mike Lindell announced earlier this week that he would be walking around the DNC incognito, without his mustache.

Incredibly, and probably not at all because Lindell posted videos of himself in his Hannibal Lecter cosplay to his social media beforehand, this did not fool 12-year-old influencer Knowa, who saw him on the floor and immediately approached him to ask why it is that he denies the results of free and fair elections.

It will surely shock you to hear that this resulted in Lindell screaming lies at a middle schooler.

Lindell started talking about his friend who ran for something in Georgia (where Knowa is from) and got no votes at all. He claimed she was told this was a “computer error,” but that “Crooked” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger found the votes, gave them back to her and then she came in third. No one can confirm this, however, because Lindell refused to give her name, out of respect for her privacy. You know, because people often run for office in secret.

“So your source is, ‘Trust me, bro’?” Knowa replied.

The pillowman then went on to very angrily repeat the lie about the “missing” ballots in Georgia, which are not actually missing at all. He then berated Knowa for not being aware of what was happening in his own state.

“257,000 votes — this happened last week, a judge ruled in Georgia — that are missing from the 2020 election,” Lindell said, before claiming that it was in all of the papers just a few weeks ago.

It … was not. The votes were missing from poll tape receipts, but not any of the myriad other ways votes are recorded and tabulated.

Via AP:

Mike Hassinger, a spokesperson for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office, which oversees elections statewide, told The Associated Press in an email that “there are no ‘missing’ votes” and that “a scanner that didn’t produce a poll tape would have no effect on the number or validity of the votes cast.” “Poll tapes are not supposed to go missing, but precincts are managed by human beings who sometimes make mistakes,” he wrote. “Vote totals are recorded multiple ways to provide redundancy and security.” Hassinger added: “If you lose your receipt, it doesn’t mean you didn’t get groceries. The store register has a copy of receipt. Your card has a record of the charge. You might not have a receipt, but there is more than one way to prove you paid for your groceries.”

You would think that someone so very concerned about election security would be hep to these things, but that is simply not the case when that someone is Mike Lindell.

Hopefully he’ll be back in the arena today so that even more children can get a chance to best him in a debate.