Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
5h

The thing about Hong (and no, I didn't really follow this race closely either) is that all of the people I know over here (either American expats or French & Brit people interested in politics) that even lightly follow the state races all knew about her via the controversial things she's said, particularly the Thanksgiving stuff. For better or worse, fair or not, those things stick and I'm sure they remain in the minds of voters. You just know, had she gone through, Republicans would have pounded, pounded on attack ads using soundbites. I can see a lot of that factoring into Crowley's surge by people who want a more "electable" candidate. But I don't get paid to be a fancy pundit, so what the fuck do I know?

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
5h

"Anyway, a person named Lisa Demuth beat Lindell by 11 points, and now she will lose to, once again, Amy Klobuchar, who will be a perfectly OK governor. Not exciting, but fine."

Let's never assume! People need to make sure they're ready for the big dance this Fall.

I suppose it is a problem that Klobuchar is "Not exciting" because only Democrats are required to be exciting in our fakakta political system. Democrats have to be all things to all voters; Republicans only need excuses to get votes! So let's make sure we get people aware of the stakes here. Any time you get a member of the unreconstructed party in power, they systematically make life worse for people.

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