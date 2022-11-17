Mike Pence had a weird town hall last night on CNN with Jake Tapper, we guess because he is under the illusion he might be in contention to be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024. He's not done being punched by Donald Trump, and you can't make him.

This clip went around last night because of how it didn't feel like a political event, but more like Jake Tapper and a bunch of nice strangers decided to sit Mike Pence down so Jake Tapper could tell Mike Pence some things. Not out of anger but because everybody loves him and wants him to be OK. (Not everybody loves him and/or cares.)

We included these two tweets together, because you should see the chyron Aaron Rupar tweeted:

“this kinda has the vibe of an intervention on live TV” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1668650842

Jake Tapper said if he were Mike Pence, he would still be mad at Donald Trump, and it very much sounded like he was giving Pence permission to still be mad. (It's OK to feel things, Mike!)

"I must tell you," Pence said in response, that "the president's word and tweet that day were reckless." He admitted that they "endangered my family and all the people at the Capitol, and I was angry."

But! Yes, there was a but, and it was Mike Pence's fake conservative evangelical Christian bullshit, about how "forgiveness is not optional." It was also Mike Pence's fake bullshit about how after January 6 Trump "committed to a peaceful transfer of power" — you know, just after Trump had incited a terrorist attack against America to prevent that.

Yeah. That's how that went. He said he prays for Trump, because he's required to pray by the rules of his religion. This is supposed to make him look like a very serious and thoughtful and pious person.

Speaking of serious people, Tapper asked Pencewhy he campaigned for certified bugfuck election deniers like Don "Litterboxes" Bolduc in New Hampshire and Blake Masters in Arizona, especially since those guys lied about the very election the terrorists who tried to "Hang Mike Pence" were trying to overturn. Weird, right?

Well, Pence did that because he has no principles. Or as he put it, "I've often said I'm a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican, in that order. But I'm a Republican." So that's how craven he is, and how little dignity he possesses.

“Tapper: I was surprised to see you campaigning for Bolduc and Masters, who were two people who lied about the election.. Why did you campaign for them? Pence: I've often said I'm a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican in that order. But I'm a Republican” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1668653049

Now don't let anybody say Mike Pence doesn't have any opinions of his own or that he's scared to stand up and take hard stances. For instance, at one point he lightly criticized Donald Trump's shitbonkers Kraken legal team, saying that there were "legal experts that were allowed on the White House grounds that should have never been let through the gate.”

He's also extremely offended by the House January 6 Select Committee, and how Nancy Pelosi stole it for the Democrats (and Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger), which was unpatriotic. So we guess we're back to Mike Pence being a craven, intellectually dishonest partisan hack son of a bitch.

Really, this clip is here because Jake Tapper did a fucking great job correcting Pence's bullshit in real time.

“Tapper came prepared for all of Pence’s responses to January 6th coming here” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1668653542

Pence said: "[T]he Democrat speaker of the House appointed all the members of the Committee."

Tapper said: "After [Kevin] McCarthy, a Republican, removed his members."

Pence said: "But I must tell you, in my 12 years in the Congress of the United States, the idea of a partisan committee on Capitol Hill, a committee appointed by one party, was antithetical to what the Congress is.'

Tapper said OMFG THE BENGHAZI COMMITTEE? JESUS CHRIST. (Paraphrase.)

But Mike Pence just kept blabbering about how the "principle" was "offensive" to him. Go fuck yourself, dude.

(Pence also said yesterday in a different interview that he would not be testifying for the Committee, because "Congress has no right to my testimony." It just goes against those morals of his.)

The very best clip of the entire night is this one that we saved for last. It is Mike Pence taking a question from somebody named "Andrea" and he calls her "Barbara" and she corrects him and he says "Nice to see you" and what follows is the most hilarious robot brain glitch we have seen since last time we watched Herschel Walker attempt to explain the plot of a werewolf movie that may or may not exist.

“Pence: Barbara thank you Andrea: Andrea” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1668654661

Mike Pence, everyone!

He's a pretty impressive guy.

