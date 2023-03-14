White rightwing Christians should really hire consultants any time they have the occasion to speak in front of normal people. Somebody who's trained to take away all the weird racist, homophobic, xenophobic hate speech that's just normal everyday talkin' for white rightwing Christians, and replace it with words that will play well with regular humans.

Mike Pence is rightly getting a lot of backlash for the trashy pigfucker "joke" he made about Pete Buttigieg going on "maternity leave" when his and Chasten's kids were born. See, that's where the regular people consultant could have helped Pence out. They could have explained to him that casual rightwing Christian homophobia is not acceptable in polite society, and is instead the refuge of the classless. They could have said "Hey, Mike, maybe this would be a good time to make a sports joke that isn't about the Buttigieg family!"

Mike Pence Plans To Win The White House With Hilarious Bigot Stand Up Routine

Of course, making juvenile homophobic jokes about the Buttigieg family, jokes that would have been tacky in 1995, has been de rigueur for insecure rightwing Christian fascists pretty much since the day they met him. They've really zeroed in on the fact that he took paternity leave. Also they love to sneer and insinuate that he's bad at his job because he is a gay diversity hire.

Mike Pence is basically the weirdest rightwing Christian of them all. So yeah, he gon' make insecure homophobic gay jokes.

The White House responded, and it was basically fuck you, you insecure homophobic garbage, but nicer than that:

“The former vice-president’s homophobic joke about Secretary Buttigieg was offensive and inappropriate, all the more so because he treated women suffering from postpartum depression as a punchline."

Yeah he did that too.

“He should apologize to women and LGBTQ+ people, who are entitled to be treated with dignity and respect.”

He sure should.

Fam, do you think he is apologizing? Unless Google has done the Twitter Files to the Hunter Biden's Penis of Mike Pence's very humble apology, he is not. But his mouthy little shitass former chief of staff Marc Short had a response.

Pence’s former chief of staff dismissed the White House rebuke.



“The hypocrisy is especially rich considering their own secretary of state, Antony Blinken, joked that he yearned for ‘the old days’ when ‘Jews did all the work’,” Marc Short tweeted , referring to another remark at the dinner.

None — (@)

Hmmmmm, does Marc Short have a point, or should he go fuck himself?

Would it help if we pointed out that Antony Blinken is Jewish, which means that when he makes a Jewish joke, it's a WEE TINY different from when a fundamentalist fascist homophobe like Mike Pence makes a gay joke? Especially since the president Pence so dutifully served once laughed and said Pence wants to "hang" all the gays? Because really, Mike Pence is a scumfucking bigot from hell who hates gay people.

As we wrote in 2017 of Pence, reflecting on his time as governor of Indiana:

He called for AIDS funding to be diverted to "ex-gay" therapy, because why help AIDS patients if they're not sorry for their wrong-fucking? He literally (OK, figuratively) jizzed himself in public defending that awful Indiana Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which would have allowed people to discriminate against all the gays they want, as long as they promise they're doing it for Jesus. Even after a massive backlash led Indiana to pass a "fixed" version of the bill that wasn't quite as gay-hatey, Pence kept looking for ways to discriminate against the gays.



[Jane] Mayer quotes Pete Buttigieg, the openly gay Democratic mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who sums it up simply: "He's a zealot."

Yeah, it's different when that bag of shit makes gay jokes about a better man and father than he will ever be.

You know, unless Pence has something to tell us that would explain why Pence's jokes about Pete Buttigieg are comparable to Blinken's joke.

Pete's husband Chasten has also weighed in some more on Instagram and Twitter:

Make sure to check out that caption.

An honest question for you,@mikepence, after your attempted joke this weekend. If your grandchild was born prematurely and placed on a ventilator at two months old - their tiny fingers wrapped around yours as the monitors beep in the background - where would you be?

Chasten also shared this link, inside a tweet addressed to Pence that said, "I'll leave this here for you should you want to know more about the kids you are so eager to use as a punchline." It's a blog post the dads wrote about their first year parenting their prematurely born babies, and all the special health needs and scares they've gone through.

Mike Pence, you vile piece of shit.

OPEN THREAD.

[ Guardian ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!



And once that doesn't exist, I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?