Did you hear the big news? Mike Pence is going to announce he's running for president on June 7 in Iowa. We'll see how well he does in the Republican primary, trying to beg for the support of people who literally tried to murder him.

But whatever .



Pence is adding himself to the chorus of right-wing fascist shitholes who think it's their place to complain about the Los Angeles Dodgers re-inviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group of gay drag nuns who poke fun at the Catholics, to their Pride Night on June 16. As far as we are aware, Mike Pence does not live in Los Angeles, but rather still resides in East Rimjob, Indiana.

Let's read his tweet about that and respond to it accordingly:

“Having been raised in a Catholic family, the Dodgers decision to invite the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a hateful group that blatantly mocks Catholicism, to their event next month is deeply offensive. Last summer the MLB moved their All-Star Game out of Georgia over a lie…” — Mike Pence (@Mike Pence) 1685553764



"Having been raised in a Catholic family

Irrelevant.

the Dodgers decision to invite the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a hateful group that blatantly mocks Catholicism, to their event next month is deeply offensive.

Get fucked.

Last summer the MLB moved their All-Star Game out of Georgia over a lie about voter ID

By which he means Georgia Republicans' Jim Crow last-ditch attempt to keep Black voters from turning Georgia into a blue state.

and now they are apologizing and welcoming anti-Catholic bigots back to Dodger Stadium with open arms.

Most Catholics don't hate LGBTQ+ peeps. In fact, most American Catholics are pretty sure their official church teachings on LGBTQ+ folks can get bent.

So let's not pretend we speak for Catholics or are fit to opine on whether this group is "anti"-Catholic. Lots of real nuns think the Sisters are fuckin' great, by the way.

The MLB should not be apologizing to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, they should be apologizing to Catholics across America.

Get fucked.

America’s pastime should respect the faith of every American no matter what.

Cool. We propose an exception to that rule, at least for this particular circumstance:

If your religion is one of the primary reasons LGBTQ+ people kill themselves — and for Pence, it is a DOUBLEHEADER of that, both with his Catholic upbringing and with the vile fascist evangelicalism of his adulthood, which has led him to mount literal Christian extremist crusades against LGBTQ+ people — you can Prancercise directly off to hell with your bitching about LGBTQ+ people or anybody else making fun of your stupid religion.

What we mean to say is get fucked.

Good luck running for president, Mike Pence! Warmest regards!

