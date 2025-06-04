Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

Harry is like one of those mood rings. His fur changes color when it gets warm. https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-122912246?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
34m

I'm on my balcony with a joint and a cup of tea and a friend, this is the view.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-122949499?r=2knfuc

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
951 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture