Wonkette

Wonkette

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BackDoorMan
Aug 16, 2023

... if there's a way to break the news, CNN is on it.

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BringTheNoise
Aug 16, 2023

I can just imagine Trump assuring Assange over the phone that his pardon is coming just as soon as he finishes paying all his contractors.

Then he hangs up, and he and Bannon have a good laugh at "that fuckin' mark"

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