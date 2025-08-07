Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
6h

It’s your hed gif source info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/grumpy-and-puffy

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/3cfe4e81-1463-41d5-bfcc-eb9139339593?utm_source=share

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
33 replies
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
6h

Oh geeze. The guy who appears to have had multiple girlfriends in addition to Miss USA that he threatened with blackmail is the same guy who got evicted from his insanely expensive DC apartment for not paying the rent. Definitely has all the pedigree of a MAGA rising star.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
406 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture