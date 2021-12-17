On Tuesday, in response to a question from CNN's Manu Raju about the texts to Mark Meadows revealed by the House January 6 Select Committee, Mitch McConnell told reporters, "We’re all watching, as you are, what is unfolding on the House side, and it will be interesting to reveal all the participants involved."

Editrix Rebecca, that old softy, wondered in the chatcave if the Senate Minority Leader had gotten religion. Certainly he did not enjoybeing attempted-murdered. If you accept the premise that he's not doing it for love of the republic — LOL, DUH — is he hoping to damage Trump as a viable candidate for 2024? Or perhaps knock off some of those undisciplined little attention whores who embarrass his party on the daily? Maybe Marjorie Taylor Greene is right, that "Mitch is Biden's bitch."

Others (it me!) assumed he's trying to pin this whole thing on Democrats. Or FBI agitators, hyped up on critical race theory and Antifa.

But maybe Ol' Yertle really is feeling the pull of the tides, making his shell itch to be out on the water once more. What else could possibly account for Thursday's interview with Spectrum News's Julia Benbrook?

On the Jan. 6 commission - @LeaderMcConnell said he's watching the investigation as it occurs over in the House. "It was a horrendous event and I think what they are seeking to find out is something the public needs to know."pic.twitter.com/Bf63sVHS5o — Julia Benbrook (@Julia Benbrook) 1639709386

McCONNELL: My point was, I've been watching the investigation that's occurring over in the House. Reading about it like everyone else. And it will be interesting to see what facts they find.



BENBROOK: And Liz Cheney kind of leading Republicans there, what have you thought of her performance so far?



McCONNELL: I don't have any evaluation of the performance of the Committee. I think that the fact finding is interesting, we're all going to be watching it. It was a horrendous event, and I think what they're seeking to find out is something the public needs to know.

HUH.

This is the guy who blocked a bipartisan Senate investigation into the Capitol Riot, and then turned around and said that the House Select Committee was a partisan witch hunt.

“I do not believe the additional, extraneous 'commission' that Democratic leaders want would uncover crucial new facts or promote healing. Frankly, I do not believe it is even designed to," he said back in May.

Republicans in the House are assiduously working to discredit the Select Committee, with only Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Cheney voting to hold Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows in contempt for their open defiance of subpoenas. Trumpland is going balls to the wall to say the committee is UNLEGAL because it doesn't have a ranking member appointed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — an argument akin to claiming the flag in the courtroom has a fringe, and so you're not the boss of me, Mister Judge Man.

Liz Cheney and Jamie Raskin are reading out texts to Mark Meadows from Republican House members, and now McConnell comes out to say they're doing important work?

WTF is going on here?

The Washington Post's Aaron Blake suggests one possible theory: "This is all going to reflect quite poorly on those involved, and McConnell recognizes it will be difficult to dispute that. Maybe it’s better to express openness to the committee’s findings and then dispute the specifics and pin this on ne’er-do-well individuals later."

And Politico ran a story this morning highlighting the abject failure of Trump's effort to oust McConnell as the head of the Senate Republican caucus. The hits have more or less bounced off his shell, making Trump and his allies look weaker for having failed to land a punch. As the article notes, no Republican senator, not even that pisspants Tommy Tuberville, a wholly owned Trump subsidiary, is bucking McConnell. The only ones challenging his leadership are candidates like Eric Greitens in Missouri and Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska, who'll need Trump's endorsement to get across the finish line.

Maybe McConnell has realized before the rest of his party that they don't need Trump to govern. That he's better as a figurehead, lurking in Florida, hogging the spotlight, and keeping the weirdo base in line, while the grownups do the serious ratfucking in DC.

For whatever reason, it's probably not a bad thing that McConnell is providing minimal cover for the Select Committee to do its job. And we're grateful for that, as far as it goes. But that soulless sonofabitch is still blocking Build Back Better and election reform, while playing chicken with the debt ceiling. Plus he broke the Supreme Court.

In summary and in conclusion, FUCK THAT GUY, still and always.

