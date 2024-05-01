Mitt Romney's Car Roof Dog Transporting NOTHING Like Kristi Noem's Dog Face Shooting, Says Romney
For one thing, he wasn't taking his dog to the gravel pit.
Ever since America learned of South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem’s unique way of disciplining a naughty puppy — with cold-blooded murder — people have been naturally thinking about other famous incidences of animal cruelty. Michael Vick, for instance. And in the Republican political context, people have of course thought about the time now-Senator Mittens of Romney loaded the family into the station wagon for a tour of America, and loaded the family dog onto the roof of the station wagon, and was like “OK well, Buttons, hold on tight! We’ll see you when we get to Abilene, we reckon!”
LIKE SO!
AND
Mittens thinks we were all being unfair, and since these days we often are in the strange position of re-evaluating how we feel about Mittens, we guess we will admit that at least Mittens strapped Bingo to the top of the car so it could go on the vacation and not because they were hauling it to the gravel pit for a good murderin’.
“I didn’t shoot my dog,” said Romney, truthfully.
“I loved my dog and my dog loved me," said Romney. Maybe it was just a different time, when the kids didn’t have to wear seatbelts and the dogs liked to ride on the roof with the clam that held the family’s luggage. Maybe for his dog that was like riding shotgun.
Better for the dog to ride shotgun — best view in the car, on the roof! — than to get shotgunned, by Kristi Noem, in the face.
Romney had other super-bitchy and hilarious things to say about Noem, which is why we are really here.
If you become a paying subscriber to Wonkette we’ll let you ride in the car. (PERHAPS.)
Romney weighed in on Donald Trump’s VP hunt, which Kristi Noem has now removed herself from, with her trigger finger:
“I guess it kind of makes it a little difficult for President Trump to find someone to be his [vice president]. He has to look for someone smarter than him, [a] better speaker than him and, like him, does not get burdened with principles,” Romney told HuffPost on Tuesday.
And he elaborated on the dog thing some more:
“I didn’t eat my dog. I didn’t shoot my dog. I loved my dog, and my dog loved me,” Romney said.
Nobody said anything about eating dogs, Mittens.
So there you have it. Mitt Romney might have strapped Bluey to the luggage rack and said make sure to duck for overpasses, but when they got to their destination, when his kids asked “Where’s Bluey?” he said “On top of the car! Let’s go get him and commence to our family vacationing!” during which their dog was permitted to keep breathing.
As opposed to Kristi Noem, whose child said “Where’s Cricket?” and, um, well. You know that farm where the dogs go and run and hop and skip and play all day? Mommy mailed Cricket’s body there, after she shot it.
In conclusion, since we didn’t post it at the time, here’s that video from last week of Mittens being a saucy bitch about Trump’s porn peener payoff trial in Manhattan, quipping that “So far as I know, you don’t pay someone $130,000 NOT to have sex with you.”
Meeeeeeeee-ow, said the man with the dog on the roof rack. Meeeeeeeeee-ow.
Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
𝘕𝘰𝘣𝘰𝘥𝘺 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘺𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘥𝘰𝘨𝘴, 𝘔𝘪𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘴.
That's a shot at Obama, who apparently ate dog meat while he was a child in Indonesia.
“𝘞𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦’𝘴 𝘊𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘵?” 𝘢𝘯𝘥, 𝘶𝘮, 𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘭. 𝘠𝘰𝘶 𝘬𝘯𝘰𝘸 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘧𝘢𝘳𝘮 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘨𝘴 𝘨𝘰 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘶𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘩𝘰𝘱 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘬𝘪𝘱 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘺 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘥𝘢𝘺? 𝘔𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘺 𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘭𝘦𝘥 𝘊𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘵’𝘴 𝘣𝘰𝘥𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦, 𝘢𝘧𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘴𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘵 𝘪𝘵.
This is why I send you guys money.
But has he let any of those women out of their binders yet?