Seditionist GOP Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama has an interesting response to that Rolling Stone report what says he was one of seven Republican congresspeople who either personally worked with organizers of the January 6 idiot rally that turned into a terrorist attack, or their staffs did.

He didn't do it! But if his staff did, that'd be pretty neat!

Rep. Mo Brooks told me he had "no involvement” in planning the Jan 6 rally but said: “I don’t know if my staff did… https://t.co/iSU3vk5AJq — Melanie Zanona (@Melanie Zanona) 1635210178.0

As Rolling Stone noted, Brooks reportedly had body armor underneath his clothes that day, as he told the crowd, "Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass."

But despite all that, Brooks told AL.com that he had nothing to do with any of it, but maybe his staff did, oh boy he'd be proud of 'em if they did!

"I had no intentions of going to that rally until Jan. 5, when the White House asked me to speak," Brooks said, adding that the date marked the "beginning" of his involvement in the rally.



The congressman said he could not say whether his staff interacted with two anonymous Rolling Stone sources — only identified as an organizer and a planner of the Jan. 6 rally and other protests — because he had not spoken to them about it.



"Quite frankly, I'd be proud of them if they did help organize a First Amendment rally to protest voter fraud and election theft," Brooks said of his staff.



The congressman said he could not recall if he participated in any similar "Save America" or "Stop the Steal" rallies between the day after the election and Jan. 6, although he said he "certainly" did not attend any with President Trump.

It's just all a blur when you're trying to make coups happen, we guess.

Rolling Stone reported that organizers said they had had discussions either personally or with the staffs of Brooks, Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Louie Gohmert (R-TX). One of the planners for the main rally at the Ellipse told RS that Brooks (or his team) was one of the points of contact.

Meanwhile, Ali Alexander, the convicted felon who helped put together the so-called "Wild Protest," which also happened that day, reportedly said in a livestream (which RS notes has now been deleted) that Brooks, as well as Gosar and Biggs, had helped him come up with the idea.

"We four schemed up on putting maximum pressure on Congress while they were voting so that — who we couldn't lobby — we could change the hearts and the minds of Republicans who were in that body hearing our loud roar from outside."

Brooks says nope! But if it turns out his staff did this, well then a proud papa he will be.

In related news, Marjorie Taylor Greene is also denying the reports and saying Rolling Stone should sTicK tO mUsic, because we guess bumpkins born in a creekbed down in a holler somewhere outside Grundlebiscuit, Georgia, can't really be expected to know much about what Rolling Stone is or is not historically known for writing about.

The end.

[ AL.com / Rolling Stone ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter .



Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?