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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
40m

On today’s Xena Warrior Scooter ride through Forest Hill Park, I saw a velociraptor (Pileated Woodpecker (Dryocopus pileatus), the largest woodpecker in North America) and royalty (monarch butterfly.)

https://substack.com/profile/155618292-ziggywiggy/note/c-304327675?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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PrimerGray
1h

<Forstag is the nephew of Wonkette reader Leslie, too, so we figure that must be one proud Aunt Tifa.>

No byline but I don’t need a weatherman to know which way the Dok blows.

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