The Montana Kidz Bop by which I mean the youths have succeeded in their lawsuit against the state of Montana for refusing to follow the (progressive, kickass) 1970s-era state constitution that requires

(1) The state and each person shall maintain and improve a clean and healthful environment in Montana for present and future generations. (2) The legislature shall provide for the administration and enforcement of this duty. (3) The legislature shall provide adequate remedies for the protection of the environmental life support system from degradation and provide adequate remedies to prevent unreasonable depletion and degradation of natural resources.

In “the strongest decision on climate change ever issued by any court,” Judge Kathy Seeley agreed with the 16 young plaintiffs that refusing to do anything about climate change, to the point that the Lege specifically outlawed even considering climate impacts when deciding whether or not to permit energy projects, was in fact illegal and also fuck you. The state’s attorneys had argued that the Legislature doubling down on that, by “specifically ban[ning] the state from considering greenhouse gas emissions in environmental reviews for new energy projects” mooted the lawsuit — presumably because the Lege had codified what was just Montana state executive branch policy, would be my extremely well-considered guess of “not a lawyer but read Liz a lot.”

So Montana’s junior senator, Steve Daines, is feelin’ pissy.

“Activist judges, even here in MT, are helping far-Left environmentalists push their green hallucination down the throats of Americans,” he tweeted, like an asshole whose state isn’t now always on fire. “Shutting down energy projects that support an all-of-the-above energy portfolio is setting America on a dangerous path. We must reverse course.”

Of course, you don’t need me to explain that the “activist judge” followed the plain words of the state constitution; that the “far-Left environmentalists” are young people making use of their right to petition the government to redress their grievance of THE WORLD IS ON FIRE; and that “green hallucination” just burned down every inch of Lahaina. As to the all-of-the-above energy portfolio, Steve Daines is — what’s the word? — lying again. His “all of the above” doesn’t include anything that doesn’t actively make the problem of THE WORLD IS ON FIRE worse, and then shitmouth over there lies about it like a man whose mouth is fashioned of shit.

In the meantime, the children of Hawaii are having their day in court next year. Something tells me they won’t have to work too hard to get their judge to see the evidence that burned down all around them.

