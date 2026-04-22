Wonkette

Wonkette

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Ruththecatlady's avatar
Ruththecatlady
1h

Well, it's official. My boss has said his goodbyes and now I am in charge of the department. I am equal parts excited and terrified.

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Babe Paley's avatar
Babe Paley
1h

Oh, Sen. Scott is concerned about minority health programs and programs dealing with sickle cell anemia being labeled as "DEI". Republicans don't care and want everything to be DEI and cut, but not when it touches on them or their families.

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