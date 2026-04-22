So avec all this ouf — waves at entire globe en fuego — SOMEBODY has been coping by avoir-ing le jet tickets like a lunatic, and that somebody is MOI.

Je regrette rien!

The latest tickets are for a place we have never been, and we are so en emoi, and it is to see all of you Les Terribles of the Canadian variety IN MONTREAL! Le mari Shy, la mademoiselle Donna Rose, and je, your editrix, shall attend you in the afternoon and early evening of Sunday, June 14, somewhere in the neighborhood of Le Plateau-Mont-Royal; two among your fraternite are already loading up my le email with suggestions.

What a bon fete we shall avoir!

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Wonkette $ machine!

Our other stops en la Tournee Amis et Famille 2026 will be:

Big Island of Hawaii on Thurs., May 14 , probably in Pahoa, because I like Pahoa.

Honolulu on Friday evening, May 15! Where? Maybe the gay bar!

Missoula, Montana on Sat., July 25, for a picnic at Caras Park maybe, or maybe we’ll do the Union Club again!

August … Cleveland ? Sure, let’s do Sat., Aug. 8! Pittsburgh ? Hell yeah, you’re up Sun., Aug. 9! Does anybody remember that absolutely fabulous Pittsburgh brewpub we had it at last time, 10000 years ago?

San Francisco! Mon., Nov. 30, 5-7 p.m., Embarcadero Hyatt, after my long weekend in Sonoma with my husband for “legally required annual corporate shareholder meeting (lol).”

And now you may OPEN THREAD.