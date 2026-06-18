Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Bonjour amigos, I have returned. First your tabs!

Giving up our putative goodness has made us weaker too, and that’s why we lost the stupid motherfucking Iran war. (Noah Berlatsky at Everything Is Horrible)

Is $300 billion more than $3 billion? There is simply no way to know. (The Fucking News)

Just because Lisa Needham can’t find the crime in this mission statement doesn’t mean all these indicted Minneapolitans can’t go to jail for aggravated woke.

“Direct Action Minnesota (DAMN) is a decentralized, anti-capitalist. and anti-authoritarian organization of working class people committed to defending our community against the violence committed by the state and the far right. We employ an intersectional approach of resisting oppression in all of its forms, and seek to foster a greater capacity within our group, and within the working class more generally, to meet this end.”

(Public Notice)

A “slipshod indictment” of everyone who looked at ICE wrong in Minneapolis, for the tort of bad opinions. (Chris Geidner) Looks like we’ll be probing the US Attorney who pulled that same shit in Chicago! :D (Chicago Sun-Times)

Pry his accursed name off all our shit. He can’t have it. (Brian Beutler) The stupid lawyer tricks his idiots tried to keep his name where it doesn’t belong. (Our Liz at Law and Chaos)

“If the Titanic is going down,” JD Vance wrote vis a vis the Catholic Church, “I’d rather be on board than hop on a lifeboat.” Does JD Vance know what happened to the Titanic? (Alexandra Petri at The Atlantic)

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Elon’s latest race war. (The New Republic) No it isn’t, they didn’t need his help. (The Handbasket)

If you already have a Bulwark subscription, this newest Ryan Fournier crimegrift is … completely typical for all the Trump hangers-on crimegrifters, which is all of them. (Paywalled the Bulwark)

Damn, Tim Walz’s approval in the absolute shitter. He should have fought back harder, more. (Minneapolis Star Tribune)

I gave you this tab months and months and months ago, but now that I’ve actually read it, I think we should share it again! (Gift link New York Times)

Blueberry peach brown sugar muffins? Word. (The Peach Truck)

Now it is time for Montreal field trip Wonkparty report! However did you wait this long???

First! We surprised Donna Rose on her 11th birthday on Thursday by waking her and telling her to PACK HER M-F-ING BAG, it’s LE MOMENT MONTREAL! Haha, boy she had no idea.

The next day we walked from our apartment bon in Plateau Mont Royal to Marche Jean Talon to eat crepes and huitres. Along the way, we learned how to take the metro and the bus, which were both very easy as soon as we actually tried. That night, we went on a pretty boring ghost tour, I won’t tell you which one because she was nice and nobody wants her to feel bad :(

Saturday! Time for le biodome, le insectarium, and the magnificent Aura light show at the Basilique du Notre Dame! First of all, I think it’s very important we recognize the invention of fairies. LOOK AT THOSE FUCKING FAIRIES! Then the invention of capybaras I guess.

Then Donna Rose flipped off a terrorist, and we do not have any pictures of the light show at Aura but goddamn it was cool. This was just what it looked like without light show.

On Sunday, we went vintage shopping because it was cold and none of us brought sweaters, and then you know what time it was. TIME TO HOST A DOZEN OF OUR DEAREST AND NEAREST IN MONTREAL! Pizzeria Stella was absolutely delicious shut up yes it was but also they were just so nice — as was literally every single person we met all week, and there were many, we are the people-meeting type.

And finally, on our last full day in Montreal, as per usual we walked a solid 14 or so miles, this time from our pretty apartment down to Parc Lafontaine and then Saint Louis Square and then back up via Saint Laurent and Duluth. How many bitchen things we saw! Tag yourself, I’m sexwork strike.

And another!

Parties upcoming! DETROIT (June 27), MISSOULA (July 25), ATLANTA (but we won’t be there, because “see Missoula,” July 25), CLEVELAND (Aug. 8) AND PITTSBURGH (Aug. 9), and SONOMA/SF (Nov. 30)! TIME TO PARTY!

WE LOVE YOU GOODBYE!

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