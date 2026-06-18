Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
6h

Your hed gif source: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/copy-cat

And a meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/3aae8e59-7ebe-46dd-b232-8e53fd29aad3?utm_source=share

Reply
Share
20 replies
Menotsure's avatar
Menotsure
6h

My late wife got to hold a sleepy baby Donna Rose at a meetup at The Yacht Club bar in ATL's Little Five Points shortly after receiving a terminal diagnosis for the metastatic stage 4 breast cancer that took her life. The evening lifted her spirits and helped to give her the determination to make the best of the time she had left. Happy birthday, kid.

Reply
Share
13 replies by Rebecca Schoenkopf and others
395 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture