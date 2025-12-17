We regret/rejoice to inform you that Marjorie Taylor Greene has not finished fucking up all the Republican men she now hates. She’s been threatening to force a bid to remove milquetoast Christian fascist weenus Mike Johnson as House speaker, which maybe might pick up some more steam now that a handful of Republicans have publicly humiliated him by signing on to the Democratic discharge petition to force a vote on Obamacare subsidies.

But while that’s all happening, she’s got a new interview on CNN with Kaitlan Collins, and she is spilling some more tea. And yes, we hate that we are in any kind of position where we can report with anything resembling glee on the doings and goings-on of Marjorie Taylor Greene, and must reemphasize that any joy we are feeling is because these loser motherfuckers are fighting and we love to watch every single one of them fail.

So what kinds of new things does MTG have to say to us today?

Well, for one thing she is doubling down on her previous comments excoriating Donald Trump for the vile things he’s been saying about the murders of Rob and Michele Reiner:

“I thought that statement was absolutely completely below the office of the president of the United States, classless, and it was just wrong[.]”

It’s funny because seven minutes ago she would have been roaring and hee-hawing right along with him, but we guess things change.

Has Marjorie Taylor Greene become classy? Hahaha, no. But she is playing classy on TV now, keep up!

Most importantly, though, for our purposes, is that Greene told Kaitlan Collins in this interview that “the dam is breaking” when it comes to Republicans peeling away from Trump. It’s funny, she said this before the Republicans revolted against Mike Johnson on that Obamacare vote today.

So we’re guessing maybe she is not wrong?

Greene noted a thing that happened last week, largely unnoticed, where 13 Republicans defied Trump and joined Democrats to give collective bargaining rights back to federal workers, after Trump ripped them away with an executive order. “Those 13 Republicans that voted to take down his executive order last week, literally that same evening put on their tuxedos and their evening ballgowns and went to the White House Christmas party. That’s pretty bold,” said Greene on CNN.

Then she commented on what Indiana Republicans just did to Trump.

“That is a sign where you’re seeing Republicans, they’re entering the campaign phase for 2026, which is a large signal that lame duck season has begun,” Greene said. “He’s got real problems with Republicans within the House and the Senate that will be breaking with him on more things to come.”

That sounds fun, Trump always handles it well when he feels like he’s losing control, especially if Republicans are learning that there’s literally no reason to be scared of his senile loser ass.

Greene of course is quitting Congress in about five minutes, so she’ll be watching the wreckage from afar. But she says what’s waiting for Republicans next year in the midterms is more losing, losing, losing:

“I think the midterms are going to be very hard for Republicans,” Greene said. “I’m one of the people that’s willing to admit the truth and say I don’t see Republicans winning the midterms right now.”

From Marge’s mouth to God’s ears! Which is funny, because we don’t think we’ve ever hoped for an MTG prayer to reach its intended target. That feels icky.

“That doesn’t bode well for Mike Johnson,” she said.

Christ, she hates him so much. And she’s going to TV to talk about it as much as she can. That can’t be good for Republicans.

Shall we finish with a clip about the Epstein Files? Yes, we will finish with a clip on the Epstein Files! She says a number of the Epstein victims themselves have compiled a list of “rich, powerful men that they were passed around to.” It’s a direct response to Susie Wiles saying there’s no client list.

So that’s fun!

In related news, Marge has announced that she will be wedding that MAGA creep human sunburn from the Right Side Broadcasting Network. They’ve been humping each other’s grunts for a while now, so making it legal was the next step, we guess.

Mazel, you crazy kids!

Just as long as she keeps making life miserable for Donald Trump and the entire Republican caucus in the House, at least until she officially quits Congress five minutes from now, after which point we don’t care what she does.

OPEN THREAD!

[CNN]

Want to read more Evan than just what’s at Wonkette? Visit The Moral High Ground and subscribe to it!

Follow me on Instagram!

And on BlueSky!

And on Facebook!

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?