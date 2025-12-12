Before we get into this story, allow us to say that we don’t want to hear any silliness about how Indiana state Senate Republicans showed that they’re capable of doing the “right thing” when it matters, or maybe they’re breaking free from fascism or Christian nationalism or any shit like that. Lord, get a grip, ENTIRE BELTWAY MEDIA.

But the thing that happened yesterday in the Indiana state Senate is hilarious, and Indiana Republicans did indeed tell Donald Trump to fuck off, and you can be sure they did it because it was best for all Republicans, despite how Donald Trump is too stupid and dementia-witted to know it.

Here is what happened in Indiana yesterday:

And here, more specifically, is what happened in Indiana yesterday:

Republicans in the Indiana Senate have a supermajority. That’s right, a Republican supermajority just told Trump to fuck off with his weak-ass, lame duck, pussy-ass-duck gerrymandering demands.

We should rub it in as much as humanly possible.

You see, as we discussed earlier this week, the kind of gerrymandering Donald Trump has been demanding Republicans do — in this case demanding and threatening and extorting Indiana Republicans to redraw their maps so they have a 9-0 delegation instead of the already-gerrymandered-in-the-GOP’s-favor 7-2 delegation they currently have — only works if the party in power is popular enough to sustain it. (Indiana’s vote for Trump was approximately 58 percent. A fair map would be 5-4.) When you do that kind of gerrymandering, you by definition must dilute districts from deep red to lighter red, by slicing up Democratic districts and dispersing those voters into the red districts.

So maybe you start with seven districts that are 80 percent Republican and two that are 80 percent Democratic. When you delete the Democratic districts, maybe you dilute a few of those Republican districts to around 60 percent, by stuffing the Democratic voters into them. (Just making up numbers here to illustrate.)

What happens to 60 percent Republican districts when everybody fucking hates Republicans and elections are swinging an average of 14 points toward the Dems?

What happens is you step on your own dick and Speaker Hakeem Jeffries ends up with a 260-seat majority next year.

Indiana Republicans in the state Senate know this, or at least the ones who understand math do. (In the state House they may not, as they all lined up to lick Donald Trump’s balls like eager basset hounds.)

So yes, they endured Trump’s wrath, his extortion, his threats, his personal attacks on Indiana state senators. They endured death threats and bomb threats and swatting attacks from the ingrown toenails in Trump’s MAGA cult, incited by Trump’s threats:

“I fear for this institution,” Republican state Sen. Greg Walker, chair of the Senate Committee on Elections, said during an emotional speech this week. “I fear for the state of Indiana and I fear for all states if we allow intimidation and threats to become the norm.” […] Republican state Sen. Greg Goode, a key swing vote whom Trump called out by name and who was a victim of a swatting attack, cited the climate of fear and intimidation as a reason why he was opposing the bill. “Misinformation. Cruel social media posts. Over the top pressure from inside and outside the statehouse. Threats of primaries. Threats of violence. Acts of violence,” Goode said on the Indiana Senate floor on Thursday. “Friends, we’re better than this, are we not?”

Naaaaah, not really, but nice sentiment!

They endured this, from that dipshit leader at the Heritage, Kevin Roberts, the one who looks like he just stumbled off a gay porn set and went directly to serving offertory at a Baptist church without even taking a shower.

Found it, found the fascism! It’s been at Heritage the whole time!

They endured personal visits from JD Vance, and whatever upholstery cleaning bills come after that.

They endured their state’s Senator Jim Banks saying that “They killed [REDACTED PODCASTER NAME] — the least that we can do is go through a legal process and redistrict Indiana into a nine to zero map.” They did that, he said. They must therefore be punished.

Shut up, you fucking bastard.

Indiana state Senate Republicans put up with all that. And the supermajority still told Trump to fuck off.

Again, let’s not kid ourselves, they did it out of self-interest. But they showed that it can be done, and that the best way to handle Trump and his MAGA bullies is to directly stand up to them and show the whole world that the emperor has no dick.

Indiana’s dumbass MAGA Governor Mike Braun bitched and moaned afterward, saying he was “very disappointed that a small group of misguided state senators have partnered with Democrats to reject this opportunity to protect Hoosiers with fair maps and to reject the leadership of President Trump.”

You know, “fair maps,” like the kind that leaves the 42 percent of 2024 voters in Indiana entirely without representation and at the whims of white supremacists, Nazis and fascists. The truth of what he’s saying came in the latter part of that sentence, the part where he ate Trump’s ass. He further whined, “I will be working with the president to challenge these people who do not represent the best interests of Hoosiers.”

Cry more, crying fascist MAGA crybaby.

Yesterday, we talked about how two things can be true at once — Donald Trump can be weaker and more universally loathed than ever, with a 36 percent approval rating and falling, while simultaneously the regime is taking solid steps and having some real success in implementing an authoritarian shift that doesn’t have to be responsive to the mere approval of mortals. In a very weird way, things can be getting better and worse at the same time.

But things like this do matter, even if they defied him for the wrong reasons. Every crack in the wall matters, and we have to exploit it every time.

Chris Hayes noted another way Trump got his ass handed to him yesterday:

That’s right, Letitia James has been Not Indicted a third time. That’ll teach her to continue being a Not Criminal! (Meanwhile, the Trump regime is now begging the US Senate to confirm Lindsey Halligan, the insurance lawyer from Baywatch who can’t indict her way out of a ham sandwich, as a real US attorney. The Democratic senators of Virginia are going to pink-slip her LOL.)

What a fucking absolute joke every single loser in the Trump regime is, all the way up to the head loser himself.

And he is unbelievably weak right now.

Never let any of them forget it. Indiana Republicans sure didn’t yesterday.

