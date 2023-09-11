A Trip To Mars (1918), colorized

A New York Times book review of a new Elon Musk biography this weekend revealed a few new things about the man responsible for ruining the internet for everyone because he can’t work out his own family problems like a normal person. For instance, he has a secret third kid with Grimes that he’s never mentioned named Techno Mechanicus (nicknamed Tau). Yes, the man who whined that people having preferred pronouns is an “esthetic” (sic) nightmare named his kids things like Techno Mechanicus, X Æ A-XII, and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

He is also, shockingly, incapable of normal human empathy.

At various moments in “Elon Musk,” Walter Isaacson’s new biography of the world’s richest person, the author tries to make sense of the billionaire entrepreneur he has shadowed for two years — sitting in on meetings, getting a peek at emails and texts, engaging in “scores of interviews and late-night conversations.” Musk is a mercurial “man-child,” Isaacson writes, who was bullied relentlessly as a kid in South Africa until he grew big enough to beat up his bullies. Musk talks about having Asperger’s, which makes him “bad at picking up social cues.” As the people closest to him will attest, he lacks empathy — something that Isaacson describes as a “gene” that’s “hard-wired.”

Hey, you know who else was bullied? Pretty much anyone who wasn’t a bully themselves. Some people react to that kind of treatment by not wanting anyone else to ever feel that way and becoming someone who sticks up for other people, and others react to it by becoming bullies themselves. It’s pretty clear which path Musk chose.

More revealing, however, is that this is a biography that Musk seems to be very pleased with and which he has personally endorsed on the social media site he ruined, and the biographer (along with everyone else close to him, apparently) described him as being “hard-wired” to not have empathy for other people. While he’s certainly made that more than clear with his words and actions, it’s still pretty weird to not be insulted, given that it’s pretty much the worst thing anyone can say about anyone.

At one point, Isaacson asks why Musk is so offended by anything he deems politically correct, and Musk, as usual, has to dial it up to 11. “Unless the woke-mind virus, which is fundamentally anti-science, anti-merit and anti-human in general, is stopped,” he declares, “civilization will never become multiplanetary.” There are a number of curious assertions in that sentence, but it would have been nice if Isaacson had pushed him to answer a basic question: What on earth does any of it even mean?

It means nothing coherent and is in fact the opposite of true. It only means that, far from being the fierce defender of free speech he imagines himself to be, Musk is a deeply self-centered creep who thinks that A) The future of civilization has to be what he, personally, wants it to be, i.e.: colonies on Mars and B) The thing keeping us from living out his personal fantasy for all of us is the fact that people have different thoughts and feelings and beliefs than he does.

Donate Just Once!

As revealed in an excerpt of the book published in the Wall Street Journal, Musk also seems to believe that the only reason people have different thoughts and feelings and beliefs than he does is because they have been brainwashed. And not only are these thoughts, feelings and beliefs invalid, their entire purpose is to hurt him, personally.

Via Wall Street Journal:

Musk’s anti-woke sentiments were partly triggered by the decision of his oldest child [dead name], then 16, to transition. “Hey, I’m transgender, and my name is now Jenna,” she texted the wife of Elon’s brother. “Don’t tell my dad.” When Musk found out, he was generally sanguine, but then Jenna became a fervent Marxist and broke off all relations with him. “She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil,” he says. The rift pained him more than anything in his life since the infant death of his firstborn child Nevada. “I’ve made many overtures,” he says, “but she doesn’t want to spend time with me.” He blamed it partly on the ideology he felt that Jenna imbibed at Crossroads, the progressive school she attended in Los Angeles. Twitter, he felt, had become infected by a similar mindset that suppressed right-wing and anti-establishment voices.

Yes, she probably learned things about the world at that school, met other people with different life experiences than she had, and perhaps realized that it was kind of gross that her father had billions and billions of dollars while other people had nothing. That, frankly, is a lot for a kid to live with. Musk’s children were more or less homeschooled at a school he created himself for most of their lives. To go from that, to the real world, as a 16-year-old kid, and see people struggling to get by, while you have unimaginable amounts of unearned wealth? You’d have to be an incredible asshole for that to not be the kind of shock to your system that would make you feel like the world needed to be a lot more fair and that, yes, someone with that amount of wealth is evil. That’s not brainwashing, that’s not a “woke mind virus,” that is human empathy.

Elon Musk’s idea of an “injustice” he needed to use his money to fix was “people who are famous, people who break news and people who can write well get more attention on a text-based social media site geared towards keeping track of famous people and keeping up with the news than random shitposting internet trolls who don’t think his daughter should be allowed to exist or use the bathroom.” His daughter’s idea of injustice he could use his money to fix is likely a lot different than that.

Speaking of his family and his children, Musk’s former partner Grimes responded to a tweet in which Isaacson was promoting the biography by asking him to tell Elon to let her see her son and to tell “Shivon” to unblock her.

Shivon is Shivon Zilis, an executive at Musk’s Neuralink (his brain chip company that the people who were scared to get the vaccine because they thought it was Bill Gates’ secret master plan to implant everyone with microchips are apparently fine with, even though the technology has exploded multiple monkey brains already), who had twins with him in 2021.

Source: Reddit

“Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer,” Grimes’ wrote in the since-deleted tweet. “I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.”

This seems like yet another familial issue that could be managed far more easily with empathy than by spending billions of dollars to buy something that people like in order to destroy it, but the latter option is a lot more likely, so watch out.