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Martini Glambassador
3h

They are real and magnificent. It’s gerenuks! https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/jumpin-gerenuks

And a meme chat for you: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/fec2df0f-4647-4f7f-80cc-c6a045ff5b97?utm_source=share

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Anna-Elizabeth
2h

Hello Everyone

I had to visit Wonkette last night after hearing the sad news of Gav Ashdown's passing. He was unique, a good man, and I miss him.

It was good to see you all. I don't have the mental or metabolic bandwidth to do politics and war all day anymore, so I'm stepping away.

Be safe.

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