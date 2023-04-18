Mike Lindell, the man with the pillows and the voting machine secrets, was on the Steve Bannon show yesterday, and he had a bit of a meltdown.

Evergreen story, but listen up, because he explained how the Apocalypse is going to go down. We'd ignore it, but then if we ignored it and it happened exactly like this and we hadn't shared the message? We'd feel pretty bad, at least for a minute!

It has to do with AI, obviously.

"The artificial intelligence changes everything," Bannon opined. "You can't have anything related to a machine have anything to do whatsoever with a vote. It's got to be a paper freaking ballot."



Lindell insisted people were "coming around" to agree with his opposition to voting machines.



"I've been saying that for almost two years now, or over two years, and with the artificial intelligence, you won't even be able to catch them," he asserted. "They'll know what you're gonna vote for before you even think it."

Before you even think it.

And you won't be able to change your mind, because the AI will be your mind! You won't have a good brain anymore, not like the one the MyPillow Guy has. : (

This next quote here is the distillation of the message, the simplest form, if you want to print it out and put it on your mirror or share it with your Neighborhood Watch program:

MyPillow Guy: If we don't get rid of these computers and machines in our elections, it's over! It's over! It's End Times, everybody!



It's over; it's over! It's End Times, everybody. Just pray, everybody. Get as many people to the Lord as you can, and we all go to Heaven. This is it! This is it, this is it, everybody!

Exactly. This is it. If we don't get rid of the computers and the machines, it's over. It's End Times. Gotta tell everybody about the Lord, so they can all hide from the machines behind the Lord's legs the way the MyPillow Guy is doing. Let's all go to Heaven, everyone!

(Please use the code "HEAVEN" at checkout for a 20 percent discount on your new MyPillow.)

Here is that in short video form:

“Mike Lindell claims that the end times are upon us: "If we don't get rid of these computers and machines in our elections, it's over...It's end times. Everybody just pray. Everybody get as many people to the Lord as you can, and we all go to Heaven...This is it, everybody."” — Republican Accountability (@Republican Accountability) 1681753293

The MyPillow Guy explained further: "[A]nd this artificial intelligence, it's anybody that wasn't on board, I don't care what you think, or you've seen all our evidence, and it's over. If you're not on board, then you better think again when you look at artificial intelligence."

"They'll hide it so good you won't even be able to catch the crime!" he added.

"They'll decide what you're gonna vote for!" he additionally added.

Here is a longer version of the video, if you have time to really study the theology the MyPillow Guy is laying down here.

“Mike Lindell suggested artificial intelligence could lead to the "End Times" if it's allowed in voting machines.” — David Edwards (@David Edwards) 1681748457

Apparently this is not the first time the MyPillow Guy has shared that he very much thinks AI in the voting machines could be the Antichrist, and we reckon he'd know, because he's the MyPillow Guy. Steve Bannon suggested it like a month ago, and Lindell warned we had to destroy all the voting machines, and nobody heeded their warnings. And now look where we are.

All these voting machines still exist.

Still a lot of Roombas out there too.

Antichrist on the loose.

It's upon us.

Shit your pants and pray to the Lord, y'all!

In other news, the Dominion Voting Systems/Fox News trial starts today. (Sad, we guess there was no last-ditch settlement, we mean hooray!) Bet they won't even talk about the MyPillow Guy's very important AI demon Antichrist voting machine facts.

