Poor Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) just doesn't know who to be sometimes. Is she a sensible moderate who thinks doing terrorism to the Capitol is bad and acknowledges that Donald Trump caused that terrorist attack? Sometimes she is that. Is she a person who thinks Marjorie Taylor Greene is a freakshow bigot? Sometimes she is that. Sometimes she literally says "bless your fucking heart" about MTG. Sometimes she attacks Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about what happened on January 6 in order to score political points.

Sometimes she goes on Fox News and says bonkershits about "natural immunity" from COVID. But then sometimes she goes on CNN and says vaccines are just great.

Sometimes she gargles out ridiculous xenophobic talking points on Fox News about the Biden administration requiring COVID tests for everybody except illegal immigrants.

Point is, Mace contains multitudes, most of which are terrible, but a couple of which are halfway decent.

But her reaction to Donald Trump endorsing her primary opponent Katie Arrington is the saddest fucking thing we have ever seen, and we'd feel sorry for her if she had earned our sympathy, but she hasn't so fuck it.

I’m standing in front of Trump Tower with a message this morning… #SC01 #LowcountryFirstpic.twitter.com/CpmMYA63qt — Nancy Mace (@Nancy Mace) 1644510098

Weird how she just admits from the outset that she's standing in front of Trump Tower. Why would she be there? Oh no reason. She works in DC and represents a district in South Carolina. So why wouldn't she stand in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan and make a groveling beg to Trump's supporters about how much she loves Trump and always loved Trump ever since 2015 and supported him in 2020 and she loves how he takes on China and loves how Trump made "freedom and democracy stronger all around the world." No really she said that.

Again, the backdrop here is that Trump just angrily endorsed her opponent, and this is her response.

Her message toward the end of the video, should you make it that far, and you probably won't because you're not being paid to watch it like we are, is that if Republicans want to lose her district again, feel free to vote for the pig slop idiot Trump endorsed. But if you want to vote for a winner, she's your congressman. A decent message if she wasn't standing in front of Trump Tower and groveling.

To be clear, this is the Trump endorsement Mace is responding to:

Katie Arrington is running against an absolutely terrible candidate, Congresswoman Nancy Mace, whose remarks and attitude have been devastating for her community, and not at all representative of the Republican Party to which she has been very disloyal. Katie Arrington, on the other hand, is liked and respected and a true Republican. Her automobile accident a number of years ago was devastating, and made it very difficult for her to campaign after having won the primary against another terrible candidate, “Mr. Argentina.” Katie is strong on the Military, our great Vets, Law Enforcement, the Border, and will fight very hard for our under-siege Second Amendment and Lower Taxes. Katie is a wonderful woman and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

Right.

The day before, Arrington announced her candidacy in a video where she says Mace "sold out President Trump." Here's some more transcript from that:

“Selfies with Carole Baskin, Monkey Island, legalizing marijuana. Why is she prioritizing that over the skyrocketing inflation, high gas prices and economic security for the Lowcountry? Is Nancy Mace high?” she added.

OK, at least this primary promises to be entertaining.

When Arrington announced, Mace tweeted "Bring. It. On," but if she thinks immediately running to New York to beg for MAGA support in front of Trump Tower is a real tough move to follow up that tweet, we're worried on her behalf.

Arrington has responded:

Nancy- did you get lost on your way to the Fox News Studio? Or are you in NYC to fundraise with the progressives? What does NYC have to do with the Lowcountry?https: //twitter.com/NancyMace/status/1491809594070421506 … — Katie Arrington (@Katie Arrington) 1644513177

Oh man, this is gonna be so batshit.

In case you've forgotten, Mace is in her first term representing South Carolina's First Congressional District. She beat Joe Cunningham, the first Democrat to represent the district in forever, who was elected in 2018. South Carolina, like the other Carolina, is gerrymandered so hard it can't be called a democracy by decent people, and under the new maps, the district is R+17 as opposed to R+14.

But if Trump is endorsing unelectable morons and the sitting congressman is being this pathetic, well then. You just never know what might happen.

[ The Hill ]

