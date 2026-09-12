Wonkette

Wonkette

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CzechJournalists's avatar
CzechJournalists
34m

isn't having a Jewish ancestor the most nazi thing a nazi can do? especially in these stephen miller times?

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42tontom
41m

No true Nazi, eh?

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