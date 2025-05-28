Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crip Dyke's avatar
Crip Dyke
5h

Any day is a good day for Nazi punks to fuck off.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
6h

I know violence doesn't solve anything, but the very idea of Stephen Miller getting a fist across the face gives me quite the tingle in my nethers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
1740 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture