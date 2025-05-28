Over the past decade, neo-Nazis and white supremacists have felt increasingly comfortable coming out of the closet, hosting internet shows, posting on Xitter, and even having dinner with Donald Trump. Thus, it’s not that surprising that some douchebag thought the coast was clear to show up at the Punk Rock Bowling festival in Las Vegas wearing a bright orange T-shirt with large Nazi SS thunderbolts symbol emblazoned on it.



It was not.

Upon noticing his shirt, attendees started pushing him out of the festival, while chanting “Nazi punk fuck off” and “Get out of our fucking scene!” as FLAG played ever-so-appropriately in the background. (There are basically two Black Flags now — Black Flag with Greg Ginn, et al. and FLAG with Keith Morris et al.) At one point they actually pushed him so hard that he fell down. One guy punched him in the face, though not too hard. Just hard enough to let him know he was not welcome. He was eventually walked right the fuck out of the festival, because no one actually wants to take the skinheads bowling.

He probably got lucky: Social Distortion was the headliner, and Mike Ness, quite famously, has zero tolerance for that shit.

The shirt the creep was wearing, it turns out, was a “Chopper Dagos” shirt — a now-extinct white power motorcycle gang that was not, as I initially assumed, made up of Italian-Americans. Apparently, that is what motorcycle people from San Diego call themselves. It seems like a lot of their T-shirts are still sold on eBay and Etsy for terrible people who wish to wear T-shirts with Nazi iconography on them so that they, too, can get kicked out of punk shows.

Of course, because people are still so confidently terrible these days, he had no small number of defenders on the Vegas Locals subreddit — either crying that everyone hates white people, that they’d do the same thing to someone in a MAGA shirt, or playing the “What if he just likes motorcycles and is just somehow a 50-year-old man entirely unfamiliar with Nazi iconography!?!?”

By the time I was old enough to go to punk shows, the Nazis had been driven out entirely, but I sure heard a lot of stories from people who were proud to have beaten the shit out of them at the time. I’d love to say that “violence doesn’t solve anything,” but it clearly solved that problem. And this one. (Though really, I’ve seen more serious violence in a pit.)

Hopefully, the virality of this clip will discourage any other white power douches from thinking the Overton Window has shifted enough for them to start showing up at punk shows again, but if it doesn’t — they’ll learn on their own.

