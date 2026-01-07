Another kill for DHS: An ICE agent shot a 37-year-old woman point-blank in the face, a US citizen, says Senator Tina Smith, while she was driving in Minneapolis.

The video is HOLY SHIT. Watch it before the deepfakes and selective edits flood the zone.

Homeland Security’s X account immediately claimed that the woman was trying to run them over. Just as they did with Tiago Alexandre Sousa-Martins, the driver who was shot in Glen Burnie, Maryland, on Christmas Eve, and in Chicago with the shooting of Miramar Martinez, until video and photos proved that was a bald-faced lie, and it was DHS who was ramming Martinez. And like ICE does every single time they shoot someone in a car.

And as has always been their way, according to a former co-worker of Greg Bovino’s from his time as head of the sector in El Centro, California, in the Chicago Sun-Times’ epic villain origin story: “The pattern and practice down here is to make false accusations against the people you just beat up.” And, “He’s just going around with his bros, just capturing migrants and people of color and harassing people. They will lie constantly, like you saw in the Chicago courts. They will not think twice about doing it, and nobody will hold them accountable.”

No accountability for shooting a US citizen point-blank in the face? Not if the federal government can help it. Here is the masked man that witnesses say was the shooter.

It is holy-fucking-shit dangerous to shoot someone in a moving car. Especially if the car actually is pointed at you. Though as you can see from the video and screenshot above, the victim’s wheels and momentum were going away from the man who shot her, who already had his gun out. He was not in danger of being hit. He could have, and surely would have, taken a step back instead of rushing forward if he truly thought he was in mortal peril.

It was just a matter of time.

Minneapolis has been under siege from DHS: Just a day before the regime had announced it had deployed 2,000 agents to the area in its largest operation yet, along with Commander Daddy Issues of the Border Patrol, Greg Bovino, and crusty hag Kristi Noem. And just two days ago the regime succeeded in their efforts to force Minnesota Governor Tim Walz out of his reelection race over a cooked-up “Somali” daycare fraud scandal that was uncovered by Minnesota authorities and already being investigated and prosecuted starting under Biden, and is a federal enforcement issue to begin with. However ignorant and pig-dumb you think they think their supporters are, they are more dumberer than that. And the lie is also the justification for the siege.

Not that they really need one. They figure when it comes to harassing foreign-seeming people, nobody cares. Nobody cares about immigrants, just like they don’t care about Greenland or Trump’s dirty deals with drug dealers and gangs.

But in spite of the peril, still neighbors are getting out and shouting and protesting to protect one another, and came out to protest even though masked goons have been pepper-spraying them in the face for doing it.

Notably, this shooting also occurred close to where George Floyd was murdered, which was at 38th and Chicago, two blocks east and five blocks south.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is fucking furious. Because everybody expected exactly this.

And Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he has seen video of the shooting and disputes the Department of Homeland Security’s narrative. “Don’t believe this propaganda machine. The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice.”

And of course within an hour DHS was spinning lies, from Kristi Noem howling that the woman driving away was doing an act of DOMESTIC TERRORISM, and that the agents were innocently stuck in some snow when the victim “attacked them” out of nowhere. And spokes-hole Tricia McLaughlin chimed in on X that they were “defensive shots,” that the driver had blocked agents in, and that brave masked unfuckable “used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers,” who were “hurt” in the incident.

And then Trump chimed in on his hellsite, with a clip from an angle where you can’t see anything, slowed down so the sound is a horrific moaning.

The man who was not hit and sauntered away is in the HOSPITAL NOW!

Surely they all know that everyone has cameras filming all the time, even if agents’ own body cameras may or may not be present or turned on. But it doesn’t matter to them one hair. Get out the lie fast, save facts for court, and by the time anything gets there, the world will have moved on, they figure.

How will all that work out for old flattop up there in Hennepin County court, the “just following orders” and clusterfuck of state, local and federal authorities who will now all be investigating at the same time, we will see.

In conclusion, fuck DHS, Kristi, Trish, Daddy Issues Greg, Stephen Miller, you are miserable fucks, forever miserable fucks you shall be. There will never be enough Gucci handbags, Botox or male gaze to fill your empty souls. Fick dich ins knie, good night.

