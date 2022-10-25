This coming Saturday, a group of rightwing Americans are going to go protest a Drag Queen Story Hour in Orlando, Florida.

Who do you imagine is organizing this? Is it a bunch of uptight "moms" who have recently abandoned their various MLM schemes in order to spend their free time harassing librarians? Is it a bunch of dorky men who read the Daily Wire and think Ben Shapiro and Matt Walsh are the epitome of manliness? Or is it Nazis?

It's a tough one! But it's Nazis. It's definitely, definitely Nazis.

Long-time neo-Nazi Michael Weaver (aka Michael Carothers) of Georgia shared an announcement from National Socialist Movement leader Burt Colucci on Telegram that "The National Socialist Movement, White Lives Matter, Patriot Front, The Proud Boys, Goyim Defense League and The National Socialist Front will be protesting drag queen story hour in Orlando, Fl."

“🚨🚨 Orlando, FL 🚨🚨 1. A coalition or several Nazi groups plan on protesting a drag queen story hour event Saturday 10/29 in Orlando with 40-50 Nazis expected to attend.” — CARP (@CARP) 1666596378

Will any of the rightwing pundits who have been sobbing about Drag Queens reading story books to children for the last year have a problem with children being exposed to violent neo-Nazis with multiple arrests for assault ? Probably not! I doubt we'll hear about this at all. They're all scared of the word "socialist" until you stick the word "National" in front of it.

Unfortunately, the LGBT+ Center of Orlando has decided that it is not worth the risk of exposing children to neo-Nazis and has canceled its Halloween Story Hour this weekend.



“Due to several threats from hate groups aimed at The Center and those participating in Drag Queen Story Hour, we have decided to cancel the event for this Saturday’s Halloween Edition scheduled for 2PM. #dragqueenstoryhour” — LGBT+ Center Orlando & Kissimmee 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@LGBT+ Center Orlando & Kissimmee 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️) 1666626210

Still, the fact remains that hardcore White Nationalists can't even tell the difference between themselves and "normie" Republicans these days. Professional racist, anti-Semite and White Nationalist Brad Griffin wrote yesterday on his blog, where he writes under the name "Hunter Wallace," that there is basically no difference anymore ideologically between guys like him and any other Republican voter.

MAGA has become the new Republican establishment.



The True Cons have been ousted from power in the Republican Party. In their absence, the conservative base has steadily radicalized and has adopted rhetoric and positions which used to be more associated with us, which has blurred the boundary between the “fringe” and the “mainstream.”



Liz Cheney is now a fringe figure in the Republican Party while the median Republican voter is far closer to us than these people. Republican politicians are significantly older than their voters. Reaganites like Sen. Rob Portman are retiring which is gradually shifting the party in our direction.



At some point, there was a role reversal. I became a garden variety mainstream normie. There isn’t much that I believe anymore which normie conservatives don’t also believe. Everyone agrees now that White people and Christianity are under siege in this country. They have gradually come and around and embraced my positions while rejecting people like Matt Lewis and David French.



They sure have!

Truly, who is better able to point this out than an actual White Nationalist? If I were to do it, one could say I was being hyperbolic, that I was being unfair, that I just really hated Republicans and wanted to make it look like they are Nazis even if they are not Nazis. But the actual Nazis have the same weekend plans as the regular Republicans. They're out here saying that they now feel included in the Republican Party and that more people agree with them than with conservatives who are not out and proud neo-Nazis.

Now, personally, if I were to notice that neo-Nazis or some other obviously terrible group were starting to talk about how much they and I have in common, I might start to rethink some things. I might consider that perhaps I was wrong about such things. Alas, if your average Republican voter were capable of that level of deep thinking, they might not be Republican voters to begin with.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?