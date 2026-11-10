Wonkette

Wonkette

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R. Riddle's avatar
R. Riddle
1hEdited

Funny how they never mention the LGBTQ people or African Americans that have had to flee red states for a hundred years or more because they could be arrested or killed for just existing.

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fair_n_hite_451's avatar
fair_n_hite_451
1h

All those interviews boil down to "I want to be an asshole and face zero repercussions from my actions!" Just like their Dear Leader.

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