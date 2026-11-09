Wonkette

Wonkette

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Tasner Hasenpfeffer's avatar
Tasner Hasenpfeffer
5h

𝑶𝒏𝒆 𝒑𝒊𝒈𝒇𝒖𝒄𝒌 𝒔𝒂𝒚𝒔 𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒍𝒚, “𝑬𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒔 𝒂 𝒇𝒖𝒍𝒍-𝒃𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒅𝒆𝒅 𝑨𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒏, 𝑰 𝒂𝒔𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒆 𝒚𝒐𝒖.”

You mean like all the full blooded Americans who voted for the Democrats?

lol losers

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EverydayHeroine's avatar
EverydayHeroine
5h

As the pigfucks would say: fuck their feelings.

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