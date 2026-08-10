Wonkette

Wonkette

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Fool
1h

Here's a list of wrecker shit the resident has pulled off, courtesy of the lovely people at The Fucking News:

Boat murders.

Venezuelan president kidnapping.

Iran bombing.

Greenland threatening.

Mexico threatening.

Colombia threatening.

Cuba threatening.

Destroying the East Wing of the White House like Osama bin Laden only wished he did.

Not allocating funds as mandated by law.

Allocating funds as not mandated by law.

Becoming president in violation of the 14th Amendment which bars insurrectionists from holding office.

Appointing a national security advisor lacking the federally mandated expertise in national security.

Violating presidential records laws by deleting presidential records that presumably included presidential records about violating presidential records laws.

Those popped to mind off the top of my head. Here’s more I stole from this guy: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hybL-GJov7M)

Violated the Posse Comitatus law against domestic military deployments with domestic military deployments.

Violated the 14th Amendment by trying to end birthright citizenship.

Violated asylum laws by not processing asylum requests and refugee laws by not processing refugee requests.

Violated federal laws against firing employees without cause.

Violated the First Amendment by pulling security clearances from people who said mean things about him, like that he’s a dick, and pulling contracts from white-shoe law firms that didn’t kiss his boot.

Violated the Impoundment Act by not spending alternative-energy funds that Congress had allocated, so you’d think they’d know about this one.

Violated the law banning TikTok — literally right after someone who wasn’t him signed it into law, which still counts — by not banning TikTok.

Violated federal law by rolling back environmental protections which used to protect you from what corporations do to the environment.

Opened federal lands for Truffula Tree removal in violation of environmental law.

Also coal. And fishing in a national marine monument.

Violated the many laws and one (1) Constitution that give spending power to Congress by spending money he didn’t actually have, like most of his money, to build detention centers that his marketing department would like me not to call concentration camps.

Violated federal law by freezing foreign aid that wasn’t his to freeze because it had already been legally unfroze.

Declared fictional emergencies more fictional than the TV show “Emergency!” in order to claim powers that the law restricts to emergencies less fictional than the TV show “Emergency!”

Kidnapped people who said things about Israel that he disagreed with or looked like Justice Brett Kavanaugh wouldn’t like them.

Kept some kidnap victims in illegally inhumane conditions.

Sent some kidnap victims to El Salvador not for the beaches but for torture.

Illegally and unconstitutionally and straight-up dickishly denied due process to the people he kidnapped. While he was president, that is. (This doesn’t include his private-life detentions of legions of women against their will.)

Violated due process by freezing funding for non-governmental organizations that help immigrants.

Unleashed DOGE (the Department of Government Efficiency) to illegally and inefficiently fire people we needed, thank you, and peek at our private information that we wanted to stay private, thank you.

Illegally published Social Security numbers of people in the John F. Kennedy assassination files, which they needed like a hole in the head.

Violated all kinds of laws and rights and amendments by going after LGBTQ+ people, especially the T people, and anyone who might be diverse.

Violated the First Amendment by trying to strongarm museums and Park Rangers from telling the truth about the 14th Amendment (and slavery, ssshhh!)

Violated the First Amendment by targeting ActBlue, the primary funding arm for the Democrats who won’t target Trump for targeting ActBlue.

Violated federal watchdog laws by firing federal watchdogs.

Violated multiple laws by firing transgender people from the military.

Illegally pulled federal funding from schools that refused to violate First Amendment rights by telling teachers not to say stuff Trump doesn’t like.

Violated collective-bargaining rights by not bargaining right with people who bargain collectively.

Violated our laws, world treaties, and his own trade deal by imposing illegal tariffs, on countries populated and otherwise, so hugely illegal that even the Republican Supreme Court could see it from their safe space.

Illegally stopped enforcing the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the law against Trump’s favorite kind of practices.

Illegally appointed federal prosecutors who illegally stopped enforcing the law against Trump’s favorite kind of practices.

Got a $400 million plane via foreign corrupt practices. Among other corrupt illegal gifts.

Designated Antifa a terrorist organization despite it being neither terrorist nor an organization.

Violated spending laws by withholding funds from “sanctuary” cities and localities he didn’t like.

Deployed the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to punish broadcasters for airing comedians who tell jokes about the president as comedians have been doing since before there were presidents.

Corruptly withheld funding from universities to make them be less like universities and more like fascist parallel-universe universities.

Corruptly withheld funding from NPR and PBS for doing things like reporting on withholding funding from universities.

Violated the First Amendment by kicking the Associated Press out of the White House press pool for calling the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of Mexico.

Sweet Newsfuckers, I probably skipped more than half of the examples in that video. And there’s impeachable stuff Trump did that didn’t break the law because we need more law:

Violated international law by withdrawing from the World Health Organization so that hantavirus could see the world.

Pardoned religious zealots who violently chased members of Congress from the Congress where they are members, briefly usurping the legislative branch in a treasonous attempt to permanently usurp the executive branch that was him to keep it him.

Tried to pay them for their work with money he tried to steal from you.

Granted clemency to myriad shitheads who abused their wealth or power to abuse people without wealth or power and/or used their wealth or power to benefit Trump’s wealth or power.

Granted clemency to people who tried to stop women from exercising whatever remaining reproductive rights the Supreme Court hadn’t aborted yet.

Granted clemency to his shitheads without going through the Justice Department process that includes input from victims, judges, and prosecutors. And is supposed to include atonement and compensation by the perps.

Fired federal prosecutors who refused to drop federal charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams in return for Adams playing ball, then promoted the Justice Department official who lied under oath about it, Todd Blanche, to run the Justice Department, which Senate Republicans confirmed Blanche to do even though his transgressions were so myriad we all forgot about Adams.

Deployed federal prosecutors to punish his enemies and his scapegoats for his inadequate pool-renovation skills.

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Aquaman, Real Estate Investor.'s avatar
Aquaman, Real Estate Investor.
1h

Every article about Douchehat can be summarized thusly:

"This guy is a fucking tool."

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