Neckbeard Ross Douthat Leaves Letter For Future Generations About How He Survived 'Peak Woke'
Andy Rooney's eyebrows are spinning in his grave.
It has been a minute since we paid any attention to droopy-eyed neckbeard Ross Douthat, the cloistered New York Times columnist with hang-ups about liberalism and everyone else’s sex lives that he has spent the last 17 years exploring on the Times’s opinion page, much to the detriment of the brain cells of anyone who has ever chosen to read him.
You may have heard that Douthat is leaving the confines of the editorial page of the world’s most widely read newspaper so that he may become a talking head on 60 Minutes, the onetime jewel of network news that the similarly untalented Bari Weiss is trying to remake into something that appeals to people for whom Inside Edition is a bit complex.
Subscribe!
Douthat’s move is hilarious for many reasons, the main one being that if you have ever watched Douthat on his podcast or in any other video, you can see he has all the dynamism of a wad of chewing gum that has been stuck to the underside of a high school desk since 1982. One hopes for at least the tiniest of tiny spark of charisma from broadcast journalists; it’s something of a prerequisite for the job. To say Ross Douthat lacks that spark is like saying that a rainstorm lacks dryness. He’s going to have longtime 60 Minutes fans running to the Necronomicon to try and raise the spirit of Andy Rooney.
This weekend saw the publication of Douthat’s final Times column before he rode off into the sunset and left Bret “Bedbug” Stephens as the token conservative on the editorial page. This last epistle was classic Douthat: whiny and self-important with assertions so arrogant you can practically hear the writer sniffing like a Beacon Hill Brahmin.
At the outset, Douthat is very proud to announce to his readers that he has spent his 17 years at the Times fighting the “elite consensus,” by which he means the “social liberalism and technocratic ambition” of the Barack Obama era. That a New York Times columnist, even a conservative one, is sneering about society’s elite consensus is hilarious enough; it’s like King Charles claiming he’s rebelling against the existence of the British monarchy by sitting atop it.
Douthat saw himself as a bulwark against the elite consensus, a sort of fifth columnist within its highest temple. What he has always been is a clueless scold who likes lecturing people about the left’s alleged moral failures. Like the time he proved to everyone that the point of the #MeToo movement had gone so far over his head that he’d need a hot-air balloon to reach it.
Anyway, to this last column:
In part, I opposed it on political grounds. A lot of Republicans were convinced that the G.O.P. needed to adapt to the consensus to survive, effectively becoming a second culturally liberal party but with free-market vibes, and I was certain that was wrong.
So what did the GOP do instead in order to survive, Ross? Any thoughts on the party it became — a transformation you midwifed through your perch at the Times — instead of one that is culturally liberal?
[Elite consensus] blundered in foreign policy because it didn’t expect the non-Western world to push back so hard against its plans.
This is one hell of a sentence to write when we’re mired in Donald Trump’s foreign policy of violent bullying and random undeclared wars. It’s one hell of a sentence to write when Western countries, our traditional allies, are also vocally opposed to our renewed imperialism to the point that it threatens 80-year-old alliances. It’s one hell of a sentence to write when global approval of the United States is at an all-time low.
Say what you want about the technocratic approach of Barack Obama and the centrists that Douthat is sneering about, but Obama did try to be more multilateral in foreign policy than the administration before him. It has taken Donald Trump to pretty much shred our standing.
But as Trumpism has flailed and failed, it hasn’t consolidated the kind of authoritarian power anticipated by its most alarmed opponents. Trump 2.0 has no great popularity, no legislative capacity, no policy legacy that a Democratic successor can’t easily roll back.
Jesus H. Christ and a communion wafer, have you been in a coma in a ship orbiting Alpha Centauri for the last few years? Trump has made it very clear he would love to consolidate authoritarian power, that’s why people got alarmed in the first place and pushed back on him. You don’t wait until after the dictator has consolidated his power to sound the alarm, that would defeat the purpose.
As for Trump’s policy legacy, the list of wrecker shit this administration has pulled off— rolling back regulations that touch all aspects of health and human life, blowing up international alliances, just to name two — is too vast to list here. It’s going to take 100 years to roll back some of Trump’s legacy.
And no, a Democratic successor can’t easily roll anything back, because a) Congress won’t be nearly as acquiescing even if Democrats control it at the same time, and b) the Supreme Court has made it obvious it will strike down anything a Democratic president wants to do. Nothing is happening absent SCOTUS reform, and we can’t begin to handicap the odds of that. We’d bet money Douthat is opposed to it, though. Why wouldn’t he be? He’s a conservative and the Court has given conservatives tons of victories.
[T]he Biden era just gave us a more left-wing version of meritocratic hubris, replacing experts with interest groups.
It’s very rich for a conservative to be complaining that the Biden administration was too invested in interest groups when the current administration has fired every expert at anything from government and replaced them with Trumpist toadies whose only qualification is praising everything Dear Leader says and does. Whatever else they might have done wrong, the Biden people were smart enough to not wreck everything and hope for the best.
We’d much rather have that level of mediocre left-of-center views than this clusterfuck we have now. And given Trump’s approval ratings and polls for the midterms, we think that’s the consensus of most of America, not just the elites.
But I lived through the years of peak woke, and it was a McCarthyite experience. I lived with the blue-state governance that doctrinaire progressivism encouraged, and it yielded civic and educational collapse.
Man, you were free to move your family from Connecticut to Alabama anytime you wanted if that blue-state governance was so unbearable. Anyway, we spend a lot of time in Connecticut, and we have not seen this alleged civic and educational collapse. Maybe Ross should leave his house in New Haven a bit more often.
I find that I’ve lost my sense of which contemporary worldview is most in need of criticism or opposition, where the good guys and bad guys are. Each major faction seems potentially dangerous, tempted toward the dark side in some unique way, contested or cross-pressured to a degree that makes me uncertain where the side of the angels really lies.
In American politics today, there are basically two sides writ large. One side dislikes democracy to the point of actively trying to sabotage and undercut it in a zillion different ways. One side is being led by a demented blowhard propped up by the worst sorts of bigoted reactionaries enacting an agenda that rolls back 100 years of liberal gains that tried to make the country a more equitable place for everyone.
The other side wants people to have access to affordable healthcare and to lessen the levels of income inequality that have destabilized society in the past. And for people to not be such dang bigots. And taco trucks. Everyone loves taco trucks.
That Ross Douthat can only do his same old “view from nowhere” bit is proof he’s spent his 17 years at the Times not bravely standing against the rising tide of liberal technocracy, but rather with his head so far up his own ass that he can’t see what the right has become in that time. He’s no better than any other alleged elite, no matter what he and Ezra Klein tell each other in between podcast tapings.
[NYT]
Wonkette lives thanks to the generous support of our readers.
Here's a list of wrecker shit the resident has pulled off, courtesy of the lovely people at The Fucking News:
Boat murders.
Venezuelan president kidnapping.
Iran bombing.
Greenland threatening.
Mexico threatening.
Colombia threatening.
Cuba threatening.
Destroying the East Wing of the White House like Osama bin Laden only wished he did.
Not allocating funds as mandated by law.
Allocating funds as not mandated by law.
Becoming president in violation of the 14th Amendment which bars insurrectionists from holding office.
Appointing a national security advisor lacking the federally mandated expertise in national security.
Violating presidential records laws by deleting presidential records that presumably included presidential records about violating presidential records laws.
Those popped to mind off the top of my head. Here’s more I stole from this guy: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hybL-GJov7M)
Violated the Posse Comitatus law against domestic military deployments with domestic military deployments.
Violated the 14th Amendment by trying to end birthright citizenship.
Violated asylum laws by not processing asylum requests and refugee laws by not processing refugee requests.
Violated federal laws against firing employees without cause.
Violated the First Amendment by pulling security clearances from people who said mean things about him, like that he’s a dick, and pulling contracts from white-shoe law firms that didn’t kiss his boot.
Violated the Impoundment Act by not spending alternative-energy funds that Congress had allocated, so you’d think they’d know about this one.
Violated the law banning TikTok — literally right after someone who wasn’t him signed it into law, which still counts — by not banning TikTok.
Violated federal law by rolling back environmental protections which used to protect you from what corporations do to the environment.
Opened federal lands for Truffula Tree removal in violation of environmental law.
Also coal. And fishing in a national marine monument.
Violated the many laws and one (1) Constitution that give spending power to Congress by spending money he didn’t actually have, like most of his money, to build detention centers that his marketing department would like me not to call concentration camps.
Violated federal law by freezing foreign aid that wasn’t his to freeze because it had already been legally unfroze.
Declared fictional emergencies more fictional than the TV show “Emergency!” in order to claim powers that the law restricts to emergencies less fictional than the TV show “Emergency!”
Kidnapped people who said things about Israel that he disagreed with or looked like Justice Brett Kavanaugh wouldn’t like them.
Kept some kidnap victims in illegally inhumane conditions.
Sent some kidnap victims to El Salvador not for the beaches but for torture.
Illegally and unconstitutionally and straight-up dickishly denied due process to the people he kidnapped. While he was president, that is. (This doesn’t include his private-life detentions of legions of women against their will.)
Violated due process by freezing funding for non-governmental organizations that help immigrants.
Unleashed DOGE (the Department of Government Efficiency) to illegally and inefficiently fire people we needed, thank you, and peek at our private information that we wanted to stay private, thank you.
Illegally published Social Security numbers of people in the John F. Kennedy assassination files, which they needed like a hole in the head.
Violated all kinds of laws and rights and amendments by going after LGBTQ+ people, especially the T people, and anyone who might be diverse.
Violated the First Amendment by trying to strongarm museums and Park Rangers from telling the truth about the 14th Amendment (and slavery, ssshhh!)
Violated the First Amendment by targeting ActBlue, the primary funding arm for the Democrats who won’t target Trump for targeting ActBlue.
Violated federal watchdog laws by firing federal watchdogs.
Violated multiple laws by firing transgender people from the military.
Illegally pulled federal funding from schools that refused to violate First Amendment rights by telling teachers not to say stuff Trump doesn’t like.
Violated collective-bargaining rights by not bargaining right with people who bargain collectively.
Violated our laws, world treaties, and his own trade deal by imposing illegal tariffs, on countries populated and otherwise, so hugely illegal that even the Republican Supreme Court could see it from their safe space.
Illegally stopped enforcing the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the law against Trump’s favorite kind of practices.
Illegally appointed federal prosecutors who illegally stopped enforcing the law against Trump’s favorite kind of practices.
Got a $400 million plane via foreign corrupt practices. Among other corrupt illegal gifts.
Designated Antifa a terrorist organization despite it being neither terrorist nor an organization.
Violated spending laws by withholding funds from “sanctuary” cities and localities he didn’t like.
Deployed the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to punish broadcasters for airing comedians who tell jokes about the president as comedians have been doing since before there were presidents.
Corruptly withheld funding from universities to make them be less like universities and more like fascist parallel-universe universities.
Corruptly withheld funding from NPR and PBS for doing things like reporting on withholding funding from universities.
Violated the First Amendment by kicking the Associated Press out of the White House press pool for calling the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of Mexico.
Sweet Newsfuckers, I probably skipped more than half of the examples in that video. And there’s impeachable stuff Trump did that didn’t break the law because we need more law:
Violated international law by withdrawing from the World Health Organization so that hantavirus could see the world.
Pardoned religious zealots who violently chased members of Congress from the Congress where they are members, briefly usurping the legislative branch in a treasonous attempt to permanently usurp the executive branch that was him to keep it him.
Tried to pay them for their work with money he tried to steal from you.
Granted clemency to myriad shitheads who abused their wealth or power to abuse people without wealth or power and/or used their wealth or power to benefit Trump’s wealth or power.
Granted clemency to people who tried to stop women from exercising whatever remaining reproductive rights the Supreme Court hadn’t aborted yet.
Granted clemency to his shitheads without going through the Justice Department process that includes input from victims, judges, and prosecutors. And is supposed to include atonement and compensation by the perps.
Fired federal prosecutors who refused to drop federal charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams in return for Adams playing ball, then promoted the Justice Department official who lied under oath about it, Todd Blanche, to run the Justice Department, which Senate Republicans confirmed Blanche to do even though his transgressions were so myriad we all forgot about Adams.
Deployed federal prosecutors to punish his enemies and his scapegoats for his inadequate pool-renovation skills.
Every article about Douchehat can be summarized thusly:
"This guy is a fucking tool."