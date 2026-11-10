Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1hEdited

Your hed gif info (oops, ed: I forgot the link the first time 'round): https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/fennec-aint-feelin-it-today

With this fennec fox I shall honor Skepti's memory and her big-hearted love of all animal-kind. She was a frequent commenter on the morning Tabs gifs posts, such as this one about a watchful fennec fox showing off those big ears.

https://wonkette.substack.com/p/the-finest-funerary-trucker-cap-tabs?r=angu9&utm_campaign=comment-list-share-cta&utm_medium=web&comments=true&commentId=225183230

There is, of course, also a meme chat for today, where you may post your pictures and memes and such: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/5cfa5a6e-1628-498b-a3b3-d5da9b2382a0

Reply
Share
22 replies
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
6m

Good luck with that, chum......p

------

Hegseth notes that everything he did was "ordered by the commander in chief"

(he was just following orders, you see)

https://bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3mzxjoddtbp2z

Reply
Share
3 replies
270 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.