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Morning, time for your Tuesday tabs!

Starting with:

MORAL HIGH GROUND NUMBERS NERD DEEP DIVE! OK, you know the Wonkette piece I did on how the South rose again last week, and white racist Republicans aren’t part of it? Well, at The Moral High Ground, I did a DEEP DIVE into what really happened in Tennessee last Tuesday, to show just how drastically the South moved in the midterms even in places that didn’t make the headlines. People need to know that it’s happening everywhere, but it’s also very helpful to come in with a really good understanding of exactly where your specific place is. Now I’m tempted to do deep drives into other states. Anyway, check it out, read/subscribe/share, etc.! [The Moral High Ground]

Look at this selfie of your new Democratic senators! And Sherrod Brown having to take his lunchbox to orientation like he’s never been there before.

They’ll need to recreate that when Scott Colom and Mary Peltola get there, of course.

By the way, how is Mississippi’s count going?

And how is Alaska’s count going?

And how’s that Florida Republican gerrymander going?

Hahahahahaha, Lauren Boebert lost. More time to follow the Beetlejuice national tour, we reckon. [CNN]

This Thomas Massie quote about his articles of impeachment against Secretary Whiskeydick is perfect, no notes:

Speaking of Shitfaced, apparently he decided promotions (or lack thereof for non-white, non-straight, non-men) by Googling to see if they did gay stuff like get vaccinated or change their profile pic for International Women’s Day. [MS NOW]

New Cletus safari just dropped, in case you’re worried about the people who left blue states because they were being oppressed. Spoiler, now they are being oppressed again. [NBC News]

How was Haley Stevens’s first day back in DC? Well, she hid in the Republican cloakroom, with Republicans. [Washington Sun]

First primary challenge of 2028 just dropped, it is for John Fetterman, and it is a Palestinian-American DSA guy from Philly named Ahmed Moor! Is he cool? Dunno! Is he cooler than John Fetterman? Almost certainly! [The Hill]

Uh-oh Spaghetti-O, a neo-Nazi leader accidentally streamed his masturbating time! What an oops! [Bulwark]

Spanish artist Rosalía is so incredible, and to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her magnum opus LUX, she has curated a 1,000-song Spotify playlist of everything she was listening to while she was dreaming up that record. From Kate Bush to Mozart to Verdi to Nina Simone to Miles Davis to Bon Iver. And that’s just at first glance. [Pitchfork]

All right, that’ll do for now. More stories when we post some, on the internet!

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