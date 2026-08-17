Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
11h

Help name some boisterous bear cubs, why not? Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/rub-a-dub-griz-twins-in-the-tub

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/dfa0b347-992a-492b-b2f8-0205a4eaf26e

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
10h

To be fair, it's really hard to walk in heels once you've undergone the requisite MAGA lobotomy. Fucks with one's balance.

I'm kinda wondering which propagandist thought that walking interview style would be a good look for her.

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