Tabs gifs by Martini Glambassador!

Good morning, it’s a day in America.

Here is the Department of Homeland Security’s excuse for its latest cold-blooded ICE murder, which happened in Maine right in front of the victim’s three-year-old, who was in her Bluey pajamas. Note how they’re not saying anything at this point besides how they felt like murdering.

So, should we prosecute every ICE agent after this is all over, on the theory that they’re all accessories at this point? Just asking!

So is Shauna:

And now there’s shitloads of protesters at the office of Susan Collins, who is concerned. [NOTUS]

Marco Rubio has an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal about how the Trump regime is “dismantling” the International Criminal Court (ICC), but it’s really more like they’re shaking sticks at it in fear that after this is all over, people are going to start prosecuting their criminal asses. (See story above!) Don’t worry, Little Marco! We’re going to do tribunals here in the USA too! [Wall Street Journal gift link]

Donald Trump will be giving an address to the nation on Thursday night, like a real president who says real words worth listening to. But surprise, he’s on his old shit again! He’s going to babble at us that “evidence” has surfaced that a country tried to attack the 2020 election! In Georgia!

In fact, the rumor is that Trump is going to tie it to the midterms by suggesting that Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock both won in 2020 because of fraud and are therefore illegitimate. Any network that carries this live is just sucking fascism’s cock eagerly. [Twitter]

Hey, the Iran War is starting again, so President Peacey can end it again, we guess. “Hey Congress, new Iran War!” he said. [Politico]

Trump is now trying to grift/steal a 20 percent cut on everything that goes through the Strait of Hormuz. Ayup.

Trump does not control the Strait of Hormuz, but hey, at least it sounds like he’s managed to get the strait effectively closed again! [CNBC]

Couchfucker and his wife are trying to rent a country place in ritzy horsey town Middleburg, Virginia, and all the neighbors already hate the shit out of him. [Daily Beast archive]

The judge in the Trump case against the IRS — which his weaponization fund was originally part of the “settlement” for — has gone absolutely apeshit on Trump in a new ruling, say the lawsuit was filed for “improper purposes,” and referred the Trump attorneys on it for possible sanctions. [Washington Post]

We haven’t read this “The Demon Next Door” article about the charismatic Christians doing invisible demon battles in the air yet, but we’ve heard it’s horrifying, and it is literally one of our open tabs, which is what this post is supposed to be and never is anymore. [Atlantic gift link]

Senate’s Dumbest Republican Ron Johnson (he shares the title with Tommy Tuberville and Mike Lee and Marsha Blackburn) says that proof-of-life picture of Mitch McConnell was probably old. [Daily Beast archive]

Those people at the new Onion InfoWars are having too much fun.

OK, that’s enough for now. We didn’t include any more links about Lindsey Graham because the world has already forgotten him.

More stories when we drop some!

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