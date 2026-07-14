Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
6h

Ssh, KhamLa is sleeping. Your hed gif source here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/khamla-takes-a-nap

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/1698a65a-d3e0-441c-b3de-012c61ba1575

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Lady Tavestock's avatar
Lady Tavestock
6h

Inspired by my friend's campaign, I decided to apply for a position on my town's Planning Commission. You may now call me Commissioner Lady Tavestock! 🎉🩷

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