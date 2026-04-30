Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

Price on gas at the station across the street jumped by 60 cents overnight, now at $4.89, that is for Cleveland, I am guessing it costs an arm, a leg and a kidney in places like California.

Reply
Share
40 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

Just took this Harry photo which is a totally different thing than a hairy photo.

Reflections.

Harry says that cat always has my back.

https://substack.com/profile/155618292-ziggywiggy/note/c-251800336?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

Reply
Share
3 replies
1033 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture