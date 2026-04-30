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MRK's avatar
MRK
1h

Oh, and if anyone wants to play both sides on this shit, remind them that California and Virginia fucking asked voters if they should re-district. Red states just fucking do it.

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
42m

That is the point...the reason why Taney Court 2.0 was enshrined. Republicans always know to vote for their champions because they have a long game. The elimination of Black electoral ability, and indeed of enfranchisement. Of course those goals are sympatico with their goals of disenfranchising women and sexual minorities.

And remember, Maladministration 2.0 is given its power because of the vast deference to the champions of the unreconstructed in the political and legal systems. Never forget, America's Pilonidal Cyst himself was not ever going to be subject to the plain text of the 14th Amendment. Because the purpose of the Constitution and the very organization of the United States is the suppression of those minorities who were imported and subjugated to build the wealthiest society that has ever existed.

It's important to preserve the racial hierarchy in order for this to work. And for this to work you need numerous unreconstructed state-based regimes of terror.

And that's why I have always said, you're not going to defeat America's Pilonidal Cyst in the courtroom. Even those with Ws against him do not see meaningful consequences or recompense. And there's always efforts to take even those meager consequences away, by more of those agents of deference to the unreconstructed.

The only way forward is to defeat him and his champions wherever they are. And it's going to be even harder but you have to try. If voting were not so powerful they wouldn't go to this extent to stop you from doing it. Think about that.

And Mount up!

Don't Give Up The Ship!

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