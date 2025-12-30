Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
7h

Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/mass-kitten-escape

And a meme chat for you too: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/42fb4887-0985-4e78-8f58-785968c58f66?utm_source=share

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
45 replies
Monsieur Grumpe's avatar
Monsieur Grumpe
6h

From the Kennedy Center story.

“I won’t lie to you, canceling shows hurts,” she said in a social media post. “This is how I keep the lights on. But losing my integrity would cost me more than any paycheck.”

As a musician, I somehow find myself hating tRump even more. I did not think that was possible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
493 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture