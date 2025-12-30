Tabs gifs by Martini Glambassador!

Rachel Maddow took last night off from her show so this shit’s gonna be short. Those are the rules, just made ‘em up. (They ran a special on MS NOW about her new Burn Order podcast in its place, though. If you haven’t heard, it’s about that thing when the US government put Japanese immigrants in concentration camps during World War II — very relevant now! — and you should find that special and watch it, and also listen to the podcast.)

Anyway, a few tabs!

Behold, the story of Donald Trump telling some rando on the radio that we bombed ground targets in Venezuela, and nobody knows if it’s true, or a lie, or a dementia, or a confused, or somehow all of these things? [Washington Post / The Handbasket]

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Vladimir Putin is a total fucking liar with his crybaby bullshit about waaaaaah Ukraine tried to drone my house. Of course, because Donald Trump is both incredibly stupid AND ALSO Putin’s incredibly stupid bitch, he believes Putin. [Guardian / Daily Beast]

Wanna read that Marge Taylor Greene profile in the New York Times? Well then you can. She has some interesting things to say, like what Trump said to her when she threatened to identify some of the named Epstein victims had named for her. [New York Times]

Pam Bondi says all the biggest MAGA mouthbreathers and pubesniffers in Donald Trump’s Nazi Gestapo government are doing a big investigation into CONSPIRACYYYYYYY against Dear Leader. How much mouthbreather-slash-pubesniffer? Behold this sentence: “As part of the probe, a grand jury is set to convene in Fort Pierce, Florida in mid-January. Currently, Aileen Cannon is the sole federal judge at the U.S. courthouse in Fort Pierce.” That’s how much. [Democracy Docket]

This Chicago Trib Sunday feature on how Chicago fought back and beat the ICE losers out of their fucking town is excellent, you should read it. [Chicago Tribune]

You also need to read this Carole Cadwalladr on the Trump regime attacks on the very people who exist to counter Russian disinformation, how they’re revoking visas, banning Europeans who do this work from entering the US, and basically just doing everything they can to intimidate the free world into sucking their fascist dicks. [How To Survive The Broligarchy]

Meanwhile, hey guess what, we’re giving visas to Kremlin propaganda spreaders now. Remember Lauren Chen? Is this news blurb related to the last news blurb? We feel like it is! [Bulwark]

Oh hey, I wrote y’all a last minute thing ON CHRISTMAS at my other place, because the pope was talkin’ some good shit. If you haven’t read or subscribed yet, reckon you better, BECAUSE CHRISTMAS. [The Moral High Ground]

Beyoncé is a billionaire now, should become a paying subscriber to The Moral High Ground and Wonkette both. [Forbes]

How are musical acts responding to prissy weenus Kennedy Center Director Ric Grenell’s threat to sue the jazz musician who canceled his Christmas Eve performance in response to Donald Trump pooping his name onto the side of the building next to the name of a real American? By canceling their own performances, because Ric Grenell is a little bitch and Donald Trump is fucking Hitler and not a goddamned single self-respecting person, much less an artist with actual talent, wants to be associated with that. [New York Times]

Here, it’s the one (1) Christmas song I’ve listened to more than once this year:

OK bye.

