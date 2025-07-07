Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
6h

And I could say much more, but I can’t outdo this:

Popehat’s Interests First

‪@kenwhite.bsky.social

Tomorrow in the @nytimes.com: Susie Barnshaw, a junior at a high school in Queens, is a bitch with a fat ass. Though this is not normally within the scope of our paper’s focus we realized that we were about to be scooped by @LolBigDickBoiii69420 on Twitter.

https://bsky.app/profile/kenwhite.bsky.social/post/3ltdts5g3mc24

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Cute Boots RocketCat's avatar
Cute Boots RocketCat
6h

Trump’s academic records, on the other hand…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
611 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture