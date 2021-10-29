Very smart New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz has a really good take on the coronavirus pandemic: The rest of the country should approach COVID just like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis did, because just look at what a success it was!

Florida has the lowest COVID-19 case rate in the country. They did it without vaccine mandates, without mask mandates in school and with no restrictions on businesses. Life simply went on.

We can't help but think she just might be leaving something out, though. We're sure it'll come to us.

Markowicz has nothing but scorn for the nay-sayers who criticized DeSantis, noting that the national media was all over his case during the summer, when Florida had a bit of a "spike in cases," noting that everyone was freaking out about "the numbers," by which she means the case numbers, linking to a Post story from August that mentions only the stats for new cases and hospitalizations. Again, we have this nagging sense she may have missed an important category. No, don't email us, we'll figure it out on our own.

She adds that DeSantis's "sensible moves, such as not forcing low-risk kids to wear masks , was treated as akin to murder by the media," for some reason that remains unclear. Heck, it's not like not wearing a mask could have any downside.

She's also pretty mad that Joe Biden

criticized DeSantis , although not by name, saying: "Some state officials are passing laws that forbid people from doing the right thing. I say to the governors, please help. If you're not going to help, get out of the way of the people that are trying to do the right thing."

That was pretty sneaky of Biden, to say a thing without specifying to whom exactly he was referring. It's very unfair to make an argument without including all the critical information, don't you think?

But you see, Markowicz explains, DeSantis understood something that dopes like Joe Biden never figured out:

[There] is no absolute "right thing" where COVID-19 is concerned [...] and that there is very little political action that can be implemented to stop it. At the time of Florida's spike, the state had an above-average vaccination rate when compared with the rest of the country. They weren't doing anything differently than places with lower case rates, they were simply at the peak of their seasonal spike.

Gosh, she has a heck of a point, noting only two periods of time: when the Delta variant started to spread, and now, when Florida has very low rates of new infections. Also, we learn so many things, like how absolutely nothing can be done by governments to stop the spread of infectious diseases. After all, just look at Australia, which DeSantis pointed out has no freedom. That communist country kept lockdowns going, and it still had some cases of COVID, just like Florida did, although maybe there were one or two insignificant statistical differences on minor matters, probably having to do with koalas.

In fact, Markowicz points out triumphantly that Florida actually won the debate on whether government tyranny can eliminate COVID infections:

It's not just the US, either. Countries like Singapore and Australia, which had previously pursued a "COVID zero" strategy , have recently announced they will be moving away from the idea that it's possible to eradicate COVID.

Gosh, that's certainly a meaningful comparison! Australia and Singapore didn't eliminate the virus, and neither did Florida, so all three places had more or less the same outcomes, didn't they?

Markowicz is pretty stoked about the terrific job Ron DeSantis has done in Florida and says the main reason he's always being criticized is that he's "the front-runner for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination," so his enemies are trying to hurt him with bogus complaints about COVID. But no worries, because DeSantis has "shown again and again that he puts Floridians first and doesn't listen to outside pressure to conform."

Just think, Ron DeSantis could bring a version of the "Florida Miracle" to the entire nation, yet small-minded socialists don't want that! What crazy priorities they must have!

We still couldn't help but think something might be missing in this analysis, so we called up Florida to see what it might be. Unfortunately, it seems 59,495 Floridians were unavailable for comment. We bet it'll come to us in the middle of the night, and we'll just slap our forehead and exclaim, "Oh, right, it was letting all those people die!"

Or something like that.

