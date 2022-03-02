Tuesday night, at his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden boasted about the impressive job growth that occurred during his first year in office.

Our economy created over 6.5 million new jobs just last year, more jobs created in one year than ever before in the history of America.

The New York Times was quickly on the scene to fact-check Biden’s tall tales. The paper of Milli Vanilli records rated Biden’s statement “partially true,” which is the silver medal of the fact-checking game. You didn’t really tell the truth but you didn’t outright lie. Were you even trying at all?



Twitter

The Times conceded that “Biden is correct on the numbers” but — and they apparently thought this was important — “the government only started collecting this data in 1939.” If Biden had the integrity of your average Vulcan, he would’ve been more precise. The government began tracking job creation data three years before Biden was born, and it’s true that America has existed for significantly longer than Biden’s lifetime.

It’s a reasonable assumption, though, that America didn’t create 6.5 million jobs in a single year during the Great Depression. The US population was a recorded 106,021,537 in 1920. It’s currently 331,449,281. It seems mathematically improbable that such a smaller population could’ve added 6.5 million jobs even during one of the most roaring years of the 1920s.

But, hey, I get it: The Times is a fabled institution we should all respect without question and with the utmost deference (that’s probably in the fine print when you subscribe to the digital edition). However, it doesn’t seem as if the Times is a consistent stickler when it comes to the facts or even observable reality.

Just this week, political consultant and writer Jamison Foser requested a retraction for an obvious and gross error in a column by Bret Stephens, who specializes in obvious and gross commentary.

Also, Boudin aside: In order for this @NYTimes defense of Bret Stephens to be valid, San Francisco would have had to have decriminalized prostitution prior to 2018, when the video in question was posted. It had not. This is an absolute nonsense defense of a clear deception.pic.twitter.com/fMHTDfw4On — Jamison Foser (@Jamison Foser) 1646188445

In his February 1 column, presumptuously titled “A Letter To My Liberal Friends,” Stephens wrote:

And then there’s liberal governance in the cities. In San Francisco, District Attorney Chesa Boudin has championed the calls for decriminalizing prostitution, public urination, public camping, blocking sidewalks and open-air drug use. Click this link and take a brief stroll through a local train station to see how these sorts of policies work out.

This is repulsive on its face. An obscene increase in housing costs over a relatively short period has resulted in crippling, Oliver Twis t-style poverty, and Stephens’s instinctive response is “are there no prisons?” But this is an opinion column, and Stephens is welcome to advocate for the rights of tech workers who are burdened with the sight of homeless people while waiting for their Uber.

Foser didn’t write to complain about how much of an asshole Stephens is. No, he pointed out that the helpful, scaremongering link that Stephens provides is a YouTube video that was posted in 2018, two years before Boudin took office. Donald Trump was president at the time and Republicans still controlled the House of Representatives. “Defund the Police” didn’t exist as a slogan. My college newspaper adviser would’ve called me and my editor on the carpet for publishing something so deliberately misleading. However, Opinion copy chief Jose Fidelino defended Stephens.

Dear Jamison Foser,



Thank you for your message.



As Mr. Stephens wrote, the video was illustrative of how “these sorts of policies work out.” He did not state that the conditions shown in the video were the result of Mr. Boudin’s policies.

OK, all together now: Can you believe this shit?

It’s already a stretch to argue that a district attorney’s policies can meaningfully address the fallout from rampant income inequality, but Boudin straight up wasn’t DA in 2018. That was George Gascón, an entirely different conservative bogeyman . Jose Fidelino started at the Times in 2020. If I included a link to some lousy Bari Weiss column while disparaging his work, that’s not “illustrative” of my point. It’s just a lie. It took me all of five seconds to find a YouTube video from 2021 about the San Francisco homeless crisis.

As Foser notes, San Francisco hadn’t decriminalized prostitution when the 2018 video was filmed. The cops interviewed in the video claim there’s insufficient staff to keep the unhoused and addicts out of the train stations. Prosecutors don’t control the police budget, and that pesky Eighth Amendment prevents life sentences for public urinators. You have to release the offenders eventually and they have to go someplace.

Stephens and his fellow conservatives want to demonize the least among us so that no one questions their inhumane economic policies. The Times is a willing enabler in this propaganda. By its own standards, Stephens’ column was “misleading,” “exaggerated,” and outright “false.”

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able.

Want to just donate once?