Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

There was an article in McSweeney's titled "I Have No Object Permanence, and I Vote." I think about it all the time.

https://www.mcsweeneys.net/articles/i-have-no-object-permanence-and-i-vote

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
4h

I feel like my anger about this must stand on its own:

"she doesn’t mind people being trans, but also was upset about “teaching our children that kind of thing,” and kindergarteners being given books about penises and vaginas. Further, she said she didn’t like that it “was a big thing that was being pushed when Biden was in office and changing genders of children.”

“You should be who you are, but not to the point where we have to flaunt it in front of children.”

What we have seen in 2024 is people voting to have their own personal bigotries enshrined into law. This is the functional purpose of unreconstructed state-based regimes of terror.

These are the people that sadopopulism reaches. THERE IS NO POLICY OR CAMPAIGN MESSAGE THAT COUNTERS THIS.

If you are on a playing field of "people that are different from me shouldn't exist or be enfranchised in this society," we are already lost. You cannot sell something to people that they're not buying. This is why these assholes swallowed the bigoted codswallop like "Haitians are eating dogs and cats" and "teachers can trans your child in an afternoon despite not having a medical license." It was bigoted fanfiction that catered to their desires...the elimination of minorities. That's what the "crime" is about. The "crime" to these bigots is the presence of immigrants...the darker the better.

That's why you get so many members of immigrant groups getting their faces gnawed on by leopards right this very moment!

Be clear-eyed about what these people wanted. They're bigots and they needed every paper-thin excuse to make their vile bigotry seem moral. That's why they couch it in "immigrants should come here the 'right way,'" and "Protect the children."

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