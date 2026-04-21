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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
18m

Today's NYT, transported back in time to December 8 1941: "FDR Once Advocated Neutrality, Now He's Calling For Declaration Of War"

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Doktor Zoom
21m

Nerdy explanation of why Utah is blue, per the AP story: Not even a legislative change; a judge ordered a new map where Democrats would have a chance of winning one seat, and so far the lege has been unsuccessful in overturning the order.

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