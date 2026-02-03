Wonkette

tek
5m

𝐿𝑒𝑎𝑣𝑖𝑡𝑡: "𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑖𝑑𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑏𝑒𝑙𝑖𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑠 𝑖𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑈𝑛𝑖𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑆𝑡𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑠 𝐶𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑡𝑖𝑡𝑢𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛, ℎ𝑜𝑤𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟 ℎ𝑒 𝑙𝑖𝑒𝑠 𝑎𝑙𝑙 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒. 𝐴𝑠 𝑑𝑜 𝐼."

gallbladder
7m

"𝐈 𝐰𝐨𝐧’𝐭 𝐬𝐚𝐲 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐬𝐚𝐲, ‘𝐇𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐝. 𝐇𝐞’𝐬 𝐚 𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫.’ 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐦𝐞 𝐚 𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫.”

Gee, could that be because during the campaign you said that you were going to be a dictator for only one day, fuckface?

