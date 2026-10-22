Wonkette

Wonkette

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SunMoonStars
2hEdited

Kegsbreath demanded his team to bring Eisenhower's globe to his office despite warnings that only historians should move the iconic globe.

His staff dropped it and broke it.

https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/52eb7d9b47e0f0b503fed90860eaa6a37c73d405a3a6d885c0ecb191ba07da4c.jpg

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SunMoonStars
2h

JD Vance shows up to greet Cincinnati Bengals players in their locker room. All but one REFUSED to shake his hand.

https://xitter.cf/ImBreckWorsham/status/2113274761942012284

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