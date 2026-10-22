A large crowd of protesters with anti-ICE signs. Photo by Colin Lloyd on Unsplash

Long Beach is going through a lot right now. It’s being hammered by high tides and flooding brought on by an absolute beast of an El Nino year; it’s horribly vulnerable to cliffside slides and sea level rise; and its seafront, as well as its seafront homes, is disappearing with every storm.

So of course a bunch of mouth-breathing racist shitheels are driving around harming people on the street too!

Or there's always PayPal!

In this particular incident, this guy Ricardo Gonzalez was just doing his thing, riding a bicycle down the street and minding his own business, when some immigration fucker just came up behind him in an SUV and rammed the shit out of him. From the Long Beach Post:

He was riding an e-bike near Elm Avenue and 56th Street on Saturday afternoon when an agent jumped out of an unmarked car and tackled him, according to a neighbor who asked to be identified only by his first name, Joe. (Other accounts online said agents rammed Gonzalez with their car. The Post could not locate any video of this or anyone who said they witnessed it first-hand. KTLA later aired video showing the agents’ vehicle veering toward Gonzalez, but it’s unclear if they hit him.) After taking him down, agents accused Gonzalez of throwing something at their car, Joe said. Agents tased him twice, and one agent knelt on his back while Gonzalez yelled in pain and said his arm was broken, according to two neighbors who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal. As residents came outside to see what was going on, they started yelling and honking, alerting more neighbors.

Excellent neighbor behavior.

But then ICE lied about it, as usual! You can tell it’s a total lie on account of the multiple videos from multiple directions that you can find in the text of this story and many others. They also said he threw something at their car, even though it sure looks like he had both hands on the handlebars while the ICE vehicle drove at him the wrong way down a one-way neighborhood street as he turned the corner, as even the dumbest fuck on the planet can plainly see, in the multiple videos that are clearly visible for all to see!

And then they denied him medical attention.

This is a pattern that is extremely familiar to anybody who has even the most basic acquaintance with immigration agents — they are violent, and they lie, and they always have — and they’ve been hitting people with their cars or chasing cars full of panicked kids into trees or over cliffs for decades. It’s been a huge problem for decades here along the border, where they demonstrably don’t give a single fuck about anybody’s safety, and have killed thousands of people with their shit-ass chases and random violence and dumbfuck decisions, and now they’re the rest of the country’s problem, too!

The Southern Border Communities Coalition — a network of advocacy and grassroots groups all along the southern US border with Mexico that focuses on human rights and dignity — has tracked these escalating cycles of impunity for years.

The majority of people that have died in an encounter with CBP and ICE agents have died due to a fatal car chase. Between 2010 and 2026, 28% of all victims of CBP or ICE violence were killed in a fatal car chase. A total of 23% are victims who died as the result of a fatal shooting. Multiple cases have been reported where CBP or ICE agents have shot at cars, pursued vehicles causing them to crash or rollover, and even used their cars to run over migrants. Twenty-eight percent of victims have died of medical issues or potential medical neglect, like James Paul Markowitz who died at a hospital after showing ‘signs of distress’ while in custody.

They love attacking people with their cars, because the laziest, saddest, doughiest racists around are the only people who want to work for Trump’s immigration agencies, and when you’re a loser like that getting up from your seat feels too much like work, even when you’re participating in your heart’s desire, doing racisms!

But you’d never know it from the New York Times, whose headline writers — bless their hearts — must have suffered repeated blows to their heads that destroyed their working memories:

ICE Says It Didn’t Hit a Biker With a Car. Video Raises Questions.

Oh, does it? Does it raise questions? How does it do that? Well, here’s one way, in a statement from some dipshit ICE spokesperson gaslighting away:

“ICE did NOT hit an individual on a bike. An individual was arrested after he smashed the mirror of a government vehicle,” the spokesperson wrote. ICE described the man, whom the spokesperson did not name, as a “rioter.”

Weird, because the ICE agents on the scene said that he threw something at the vehicle. What incredible talent and aim, to be able to throw something with such accuracy and hit a vehicle that you don’t even see yet, without even moving your arms! I know this because I watched all the videos.

At least the story goes on to say this, without saying ICE is full of shit, but that’s why you’ve got me!

In many previous violent encounters involving ICE, video footage has appeared to contradict accounts by the agency and other federal officials. In January, President Trump and other members of his administration described how Renee Good, a U.S. citizen who was killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis that month, had “weaponized her vehicle” against the federal agent who shot her. Video footage from the scene later revealed no evidence that Ms. Good had run over the agent with her car. In a similar incident later in January, video footage of the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti revealed inconsistencies between those clips and statements from the Trump administration, including Kristi Noem, who was then homeland security secretary. Also in January, following an ICE shooting of an immigrant in Minnesota, the agency said the man had violently assaulted a federal officer. Video footage that emerged later did not show such an attack.

It’s so goddamn depressing. And apparently a woman was arrested by these fucking thugs at the same time? But no one seems to know what happened to her, even though she’s an American citizen, too??

Anyway, there’s a verified GoFundMe here for Ricardo Gonzalez here, if you’d like to help him pay for his medical care and recovery.

Fuck ICE.

Share